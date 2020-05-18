Left Menu
Bharti Airtel slips into red; posts Rs 5,237 cr loss for Jan-Mar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:39 IST
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 5,237 crore for the January-March quarter of 2019-20 fiscal mainly on account of provisions for statutory dues. The company had posted a profit of Rs 107.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

Bharti Airtel registered consolidated revenue of Rs 23,722.7 crore during the reported quarter. The company had posted revenue of Rs 20,602.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19. The company posted exceptional items totalling Rs 7,004 crore during the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, that comprises a charge on account of reassessment of regulatory cost.

For the year ended on March 31, 2020, the company posted a net loss of Rs 32,183.2 crore and a revenue of Rs 87,539 crore. For 2018-19, Bharti Airtel had reported a net profit of Rs 409.5 crore and revenue of Rs 80,780.2 crore.

