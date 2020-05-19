Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asia Today: Australia disappointed by China's barley tariffs

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 19-05-2020 08:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 08:15 IST
Asia Today: Australia disappointed by China's barley tariffs

Australia's trade minister has described as “deeply disappointing” China's decision to place tariffs of around 80 per cent on Australian barley in a dispute that has been linked to Australian support for a coronavirus inquiry. The tariffs that take effect Tuesday come a week after China banned beef imports from Australia's four largest abattoirs over labelling issues.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham rejects China's claim that barley is subsidised by the Australian government. Birmingham also says Australia could appeal to the World Trade Organisation to resolve both the beef and barley disputes.

Birmingham said he has tried without success to speak to his Chinese counterpart Zhong Shan for the past week. In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian says China is looking into trade issues between the sides “in accordance with related laws and World Trade Organisation rules.” Australian barley farmer Andrew Weidemann says the tariff barrier “stops the trade completely” with Australia's biggest customer.

Weidemann estimates the tariffs will cost the Australian economy more than 500 million Australian dollars (USD 326 million). He says China has been investigating Australian barley for 18 months, but Australia's call for a coronavirus inquiry “didn't help.” In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea has reported 13 fresh cases, a possible sign that a recent outbreak in the capital area is stabilising, as officials prepare to reopen schools. Nine of the new cases were from Seoul and nearby regions, where dozens of infections have been linked to clubgoers who went out in early May as the country began relaxing social distancing measures. Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip urged vigilance to maintain hard-won gains against the virus and called for education officials to double check preventive measures with high-school seniors returning to school on Wednesday.

China reported seven new coronavirus cases, a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced his country would provide USD 2 billion to help respond to the outbreak and its economic fallout. Three of the new cases were listed as imported. Two were registered as local infections in Jilin province, and another local case was identified in Hubei province, whose capital Wuhan is where the pandemic began late last year. Xi's appearance via video link at the World Health Assembly came amid finger-pointing between the US and China over the pandemic and WHO bowing to calls to launch an independent probe into how it managed the response to the coronavirus. China has repeatedly said now is not the time for such an investigation, especially one that could look into allegations that it for suppressed information and bungled its response to the initial outbreak..

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Trump threatens permanent freeze of WHO funding

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to permanently stop funding of the World Health Organization WHO and reconsider membership of the United States in the body.If the WHO does not commit to major substantive improvements within...

Motor racing-Button shocked Vettel will not be at Ferrari next season

Former world champion Jenson Button says he is shocked Sebastian Vettel will not drive for Ferrari next season and that it would be madness if the team had pushed him out. Ferrari said last week that four-times world champion Vettel would l...

Managing mental health with yoga amid COVID-19

While Yoga is considered beneficial for cardiovascular and blood circulation but the practice of it could provide a sustainable exercise alternative for thousands of people isolating at home, recent research has pointed out that movement-ba...

4 migrant workers going to Jharkhand from Solapur killed in road accident in Yavatmal district: Maharashtra police.

4 migrant workers going to Jharkhand from Solapur killed in road accident in Yavatmal district Maharashtra police....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020