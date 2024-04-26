Left Menu

Colombia arrest warrants suspended for nine Segunda Marquetalia leaders

The Colombian attorney general's office has suspended arrest warrants for nine leaders of the illegal armed group Segunda Marquetalia, it said on Thursday, as part of a process to start peace talks between the group and the government.

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 26-04-2024 04:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 04:40 IST
Colombia arrest warrants suspended for nine Segunda Marquetalia leaders
  • Country:
  • Colombia

The Colombian attorney general's office has suspended arrest warrants for nine leaders of the illegal armed group Segunda Marquetalia, it said on Thursday, as part of a process to start peace talks between the group and the government. The decision is part of efforts by leftist President Gustavo Petro to end six decades of internal armed conflict that has left more than 450,000 dead.

The Segunda Marquetalia is a dissident faction of the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). The group initially signed a peace deal with the state in 2016, but returned to arms citing unfulfilled promises. The two sides agreed to start a peace process in February.

However, the group's top commander, Ivan Marquez, was not included in the list. Though Marquez was reported dead last July, some local media later said he was still alive. Petro's government is also holding talks with leftist guerrillas the National Liberation Army and with the Estado Mayor Central, another FARC faction that never accepted the 2016 peace deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024