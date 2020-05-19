Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Legislation introduced in Congress to bring back US companies from China

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 08:37 IST
COVID-19: Legislation introduced in Congress to bring back US companies from China

An influential US lawmaker has introduced a legislation in Congress to provide incentives to American companies to move back their manufacturing units from China in view of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 90,000 people in the country. The Bring American Companies Home Act, introduced by Congressman Mark Green, seeks to cover the 100 per cent of their moving costs with the tariffs President Donald Trump has levied on the Chinese imports.

“Attracting investment in America is essential to reigniting our economy. But one of the big disincentives for American companies moving back to our soil is the cost. For many companies, it’s too expensive and too risky to undertake an international move at a time of such global economic uncertainty,” Green said. “China has made clear it is not a reliable partner. To get America growing again, and to reduce our dependence on China, let’s open the doors of opportunity and incentivise investment right here in our country. My bill is a pro-growth, common-sense policy to do just that,” he said.

Green has also introduced the “Secure Our Systems Against China’s Tactics Act” which prevents China’s strategic acquisitions during the pandemic by incentivising American investors to back vulnerable companies that are critical to the US national security. Congressmen Ron Wright and Marc Veasey have introduced the bipartisan Airport Infrastructure Resources (AIR) Security Act to protect critical US transportation infrastructure from China’s espionage and IP theft.

The legislation prohibits the federal airport improvement funds from being used to purchase passenger boarding bridges from companies that have violated the IP rights and threaten the national security of the United States. From day one of this pandemic, Communist China has been reckless and negligent in their COVID-19 response. They failed to communicate the disease's seriousness to the rest of the global community, leading to the death of thousands of Americans, not to mention their own people. Make no mistake, the Communist Party of China will stop at nothing to gain power and control, Wright said, adding that “we cannot afford to give them inroads to our most critical systems”.

“The national security threat China and other adversaries pose to our transportation industry cannot be underestimated,” Senator John Cornyn said. Meanwhile, Congressman Jim Banks, a member of the House China Task Force, and Congressmen Dan Crenshaw and Lance Gooden, sent a letter urging Secretaries Mike Pompeo and Steven Mnuchin to impose Magnitsky Sanctions on seven CPC officials for gross human rights abuse, and negligent and hostile behavior that greatly increased the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Chinese regime’s open threat to interfere in American elections is just the latest of many aggressive, hostile actions. It is desperate to avoid responsibility, so it has reverted to desperate tactics. I’m neither surprised nor intimidated -- I’m encouraged,” Banks added. The US and China signed the phase one of their trade deal on January 16 to end the 22-month-long trade war during which the two countries slapped tit-for-tat tariff hikes over products worth nearly half-a-trillion dollars.

More than 300,000 people have died due to the coronavirus pandemic and over 4.8 million people infected around the world. The US is the worst-hit country with over 90,000 deaths and over 1.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University..

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Trump threatens permanent freeze of WHO funding

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to permanently stop funding of the World Health Organization WHO and reconsider membership of the United States in the body.If the WHO does not commit to major substantive improvements within...

Motor racing-Button shocked Vettel will not be at Ferrari next season

Former world champion Jenson Button says he is shocked Sebastian Vettel will not drive for Ferrari next season and that it would be madness if the team had pushed him out. Ferrari said last week that four-times world champion Vettel would l...

Managing mental health with yoga amid COVID-19

While Yoga is considered beneficial for cardiovascular and blood circulation but the practice of it could provide a sustainable exercise alternative for thousands of people isolating at home, recent research has pointed out that movement-ba...

4 migrant workers going to Jharkhand from Solapur killed in road accident in Yavatmal district: Maharashtra police.

4 migrant workers going to Jharkhand from Solapur killed in road accident in Yavatmal district Maharashtra police....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020