Eviction drives will continue across Bihar, action to be taken against mafia: Samrat

PTI | Gayaji | Updated: 15-12-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 16:40 IST
Asserting that the eviction drives will continue to clear encroachments on government land, Bihar Home Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday said his only objective is to fully establish CM Nitish Kumar's 'susashan' in the state.

Addressing a rally in Gayaji, the BJP leader said people can report any encroachments to the government, and action will be taken immediately.

''You must have seen that roads are being cleared in the state. This 'safai abhiyan' (cleanliness drive) will continue across the state,'' he said.

''I have only one work, which is fully establish Nitish Kumar's 'sushashan' or good governance model in Bihar,'' he added.

Choudhary said the state government will take action against the mafia involved in encroaching on government land.

''If you feel that any mafia or criminal has encroached on government land, file a complaint, and we will demolish their property,'' he told the gathering.

