Zelenskiy to visit The Hague on Tuesday, Dutch government says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet acting Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Dutch King Willem-Alexander in The Hague on Tuesday, the Dutch government said on Monday.
The Netherlands on Tuesday hosts a Council of Europe conference in The Hague aimed at establishing a commission to handle compensation claims for Ukraine.
