KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore
Infrastructure major KEC International said on Tuesday it has secured new orders of Rs 1,203 crore across various businesses.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-05-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 10:42 IST
Infrastructure major KEC International said on Tuesday it has secured new orders of Rs 1,203 crore across various businesses.The transmission and distribution business along with SAE Towers bagged orders of Rs 917 crore for projects in India, Bangladesh, Africa and the Americas. The civil business has secured contracts of Rs 176 crore for industrial civil works and residential projects in India. The cables business has got orders of Rs 110 crore for various types of cables and cabling projects.
"The order wins in Bangladesh along with the earlier order wins in Nepal consolidates our leadership in the SAARC transmission and distribution market," said Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal. "We are particularly enthused by the first order in the flue gas desulfurisation (FGD) segment which opens up a large opportunity for us in this area," he said in a statement.
KEC International is the flagship company of four billion-dollar RPG Group. It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in 100-plus countries (includes EPC and supply).(ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- KEC International
- India
- Bangladesh
- Vimal Kejriwal
- Africa
- SAE Towers
- SAARC
- Nepal
- RPG Group
- FGD
ALSO READ
S.Africa's GDP could shrink as much as 12% due to coronavirus - treasury head
127 million students in East and South Africa remain at home due to COVID-19
Nestlé supports 850,000 people in Central & West Africa during COVID crisis
Pak's narrow-mindedness was on display when it used SAARC to complain about non-existent violations of human rights in Kashmir: Army Chief.
Cricket-Du Plessis commits to play all three formats for South Africa