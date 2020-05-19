KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

Left Menu
Infrastructure major KEC International said on Tuesday it has secured new orders of Rs 1,203 crore across various businesses.

Updated: 19-05-2020 10:42 IST
The company is executing infrastructure projects in 30 countries.. Image Credit: ANI

Infrastructure major KEC International said on Tuesday it has secured new orders of Rs 1,203 crore across various businesses.The transmission and distribution business along with SAE Towers bagged orders of Rs 917 crore for projects in India, Bangladesh, Africa and the Americas. The civil business has secured contracts of Rs 176 crore for industrial civil works and residential projects in India. The cables business has got orders of Rs 110 crore for various types of cables and cabling projects.

"The order wins in Bangladesh along with the earlier order wins in Nepal consolidates our leadership in the SAARC transmission and distribution market," said Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal. "We are particularly enthused by the first order in the flue gas desulfurisation (FGD) segment which opens up a large opportunity for us in this area," he said in a statement.

KEC International is the flagship company of four billion-dollar RPG Group. It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in 100-plus countries (includes EPC and supply).(ANI)

