Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 6.45 lakh cr worth loans sanctioned by PSBs during March 1-May 15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:06 IST
Rs 6.45 lakh cr worth loans sanctioned by PSBs during March 1-May 15

State-owned banks have sanctioned about Rs 6.45 lakh crore worth loans to various sectors including MSME, agriculture and retail between March 1 and May 15 when businesses were reeling under the impact of COVID-19 crisis

Loans sanctioned at the end of May 8 stood at Rs 5.95 lakh crore. "Loans worth over Rs 6.45 lakh crore were sanctioned by PSBs during March 1 – May 15 for 54.96 lakh accounts from MSME, Retail, Agriculture & Corporate sectors; A notable increase compared to the Rs 5.95 lakh crore sanctioned as of May 8," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet. "Public Sector Banks sanctioned over Rs 1.03 lakh crore as emergency credit lines & working capital enhancements in the period March 20 to May 15, which is a substantial increase over the Rs 65,879 crore that had been sanctioned up to May 8," she said. State-owned banks launched an emergency credit line to provide funds to its existing MSME and corporate borrowers in the last week of March, soon after the lockdown was announced. Under the scheme, the banks provide an additional line of credit of 10 per cent of the existing fund based on working capital limits, subject to a maximum of Rs 200 crore. Besides, banks have offered a 3-month moratorium on loan repayment till May 31 as per the RBI guidelines. With the government extending the nationwide lockdown up to May 31, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to extend the moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months, according to experts. It is high time that businesses are given at least one quarter of business operations before asking them to start addressing the loan obligations, said Indiforward's Executive Director Abhishek Chauhan. An additional three-month moratorium by RBI is absolutely necessary both in the interest of businesses and the financial sector, he added. In March, RBI had allowed a three-month moratorium on repayment of all term loans due between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020. "With the lockdown now extended up to May 31, we expect RBI to extend the moratorium by three months more," SBI's research report Ecowrap said.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Europe should crackdown on China, says EU Parliamentarian

Holding China responsible for the coronavirus outbreak and conducting unfair trade practices with those nations who come up with a demand for an independent investigation, a European Parliamentarian, Tom Vandendriessche, has called for levy...

SUCI members protest against Centre, WB govt; demand proper arrangements for migrant workers

In support of migrant workers, members of the Socialist Unity Centre of India SUCI here on Tuesday staged a protest against the Central and state governments. They demanded immediate arrangements so that labourers do not have to walk miles ...

Hardman & Co. Appoints Dickenson for India/ME

Hardman Co. appoints Dickenson World to bring Sponsored Research services for corporates in India MUMBAI, May 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- Dickenson World, a leading Capital Market Communications consultancy firm, based out of London and Mumbai...

Yuvraj Singh wanted me to break Sehwag's record: Rohit on his first double century

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Monday revealed that former cricketer Yuvraj Singh wanted him to score more runs and break Virender Sehwags then-record for the highest ODI score. Rohit had played a knock of 209 against Australia in 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020