3 in 5 Indian professionals to increase time spent on online learning: Survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:46 IST
There is a strong appetite for upskilling among Indian employees in the country as three in five professionals are likely to increase their time spent on online learning, says a survey. According to LinkedIn's third Workforce Confidence Index that covered 2,323 respondents, 63 per cent of Indian professionals will increase their time spent on online learning and the top three areas of interest include -- industry knowledge, career advancement and communication.

Indian professionals are increasing their time spent on online learning as a response to remote working, a shrinking job market, the need for upskilling, and the need to stay mindful through these challenging times, LinkedIn said. The findings further noted that it is not always about professional learning as 40 per cent of Indians say they want to learn something interesting and unrelated to their line of work, while 30 per cent wish to improve their emotional well-being.

"A diverse set of skills can take you a long way in this uncertain climate. Therefore, upskilling has emerged as the need of the hour and it is encouraging to see Indian professionals leverage online learning to navigate the challenges," said Ruchee Anand, Director, LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions, India. Citing LinkedIn Learning data, Anand said the time spent in viewing LinkedIn Learning content by Indian professionals has jumped by 176 per cent in the past two months, and 'remote work foundations' and 'strategic thinking' are some of the top courses they are looking at.

"We have also made more than 275 LinkedIn Learning courses free globally to help members develop transferable skills, become resilient, and adapt to the changing business landscape with ease," Anand said. Since the rise of remote working in March, LinkedIn Learning content has seen the biggest surge from managers, students and senior professionals.

Globally, learners watched nearly four million hours of LinkedIn Learning content in March alone. In India, LinkedIn Learning data shows that viewing content on LinkedIn Learning grew by 252 per cent for all managers, 242 per cent for first-time managers, 226 per cent by students, 211 per cent by senior leaders, and 194 per cent by baby boomers.

"Leaders around the world are turning to online learning to cultivate the communication, leadership, and management skills they need to lead teams through this uncertain time” LinkedIn said. Managing through change, learning news ways to pivot, building resilience, and developing strong communication and other transferable skills are key to learners today, it added.

