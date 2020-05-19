Piaggio re-opens Vespa, Aprilia dealerships in Karnataka

Piaggio re-opens Vespa, Aprilia dealerships in KarnatakaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:52 IST
Piaggio India on Tuesday said Vespa and Aprilia dealerships have resumed operations in Karnataka. The dealerships are now open in Bengaluru, Mysore, Belgaum, Mangalore, Bijapur, Davangere, Shimoga and Udupi, Piaggio India said in a statement.
The opening of dealerships is being done in a staggered manner since few days, post receiving permission from the respective local authorities, it added. Piaggio India has already resumed manufacturing operations at its Baramati plant for the supply of Vespa and Aprilia scooters. "We have been working together with our dealers in navigating through the new reality and the opening of dealerships is a key step in that direction," Piaggio India Chairman and MD Diego Graffi said.
