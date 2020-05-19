MTN Nigeria launches new app, 'MTN4ME' to provide special offers for subscribers

MTN Nigeria has launched a new app, 'MTN4ME', which provides subscribers with special offers across multiple categories suited specifically to their needs.

Customers who subscribe to the new service enjoy unique personalized offers as well as generic offers such as, Top Deals 4ME, Recharge Offers 4ME, Data Offers 4ME, and COMBO Bundles 4ME.

Speaking at the launch of the service, the Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Rahul De, said that the company introduced the new service as it understands how important it is to stay in touch with loved ones during these trying times.

He added that with this service customers can enjoy personalized amazing offers and monitor usage, anywhere.

Recently, MTN Nigeria has also planned to spend an estimated N600 billion on technical infrastructure over the next three years as it looks to expand its network coverage across the country by 2024.

Speaking at its first public Annual General Meeting which held in Lagos on Friday, the CEO, MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman said, "Due to the nature of our business, we always have to keep up and innovate new technology which is capital intensive, our target is to have coverage across the country and a minimum of 4G network service across all locations."

"Cash collateralized Letters of Credit, Forwards contracts, and favorable credit rating with major partners and vendors will make funding relatively easy for us, "he added.