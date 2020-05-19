Left Menu
NADA asks sports persons to maintain body and mind balance during pandemic

Charu Pragya, Vice-Chairperson, Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel, National Anti Doping Agency, NADA (Ministry of Sports, Government of India) interacted with the state, national and international level players and other talented sportspersons of the Western Uttar Pradesh region through video conferencing last week.

Charu Pragya. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Charu Pragya, Vice-Chairperson, Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel, National Anti Doping Agency, NADA (Ministry of Sports, Government of India) interacted with the state, national and international level players and other talented sportspersons of the Western Uttar Pradesh region through video conferencing last week. In the past, Charu has represented India in international shooting and has won medals for the country. The conference was organized around issues based on challenges in sports life and what kind of facilities do players need into the coming time.

During the interaction with the players and coaches, she told how harmful doping can prove to be for a player. If caught in any sort of such illegal activity, the ban may last for a few years but his/her entire career sinks forever. Doping is a problem that not only hurts the dignity of the game and the country, but also proves extremely fatal for the health of a player, she said. Apart from this, Charu also talked about what has changed in the life of a player during this pandemic and how are players exercising in their homes in order to maintain their fitness.

Postponement of national or international games can result in weakening of a player's mental health and in those tough times it becomes crucial to maintain proper balance of both body and mind. She also said that she is proud that she also belongs to the same soil that has given the country as well as the world such gifted and skilful players, the talent of the sportspersons of the region is limitless. The primary objectives of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) are to implement anti-doping rules as per WADA code, regulate dope control programme, to promote education and research and creating awareness about doping and its ill effects. The participants of the video conference were Subhash Verma, Anuj Kumar Taliyan, Manisha, Anjali Chikara, Ushma, Sudhir Chaudhary and several other players and coaches.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

