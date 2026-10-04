“My eyes are on the winning trophy": Two-time champion Vaidehee Chaudhari returns to Fenesta Open

After missing last year’s edition due to injury, two-time former champion Vaidehee Chaudhari is back at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship and has her eyes firmly set on reclaiming the trophy. Main draw action at the 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship gets underway at DLTA on Monday with Chaudhari leading the women’s field along with Shruthi Ahlawat, Sonal Patil and Akanksha Nitture, as per a release.

“I will focus on one match at a time. I won in 2022 and 2024, but last year I couldn't play because I was injured,” Chaudhari said ahead of her first-round match. “I am happy to be back again here, and I will do my best. And obviously, my eyes are on the winning trophy. So definitely, I will do my best.“ With the main draw yet to be released, Chaudhari is keeping the focus on herself for now.

"I am working on all the parts of my game,” she added. “Right now, I am just focusing on one match at a time because I don't know who I am playing against. When the draw is out, we will see who my first opponent is. For now, I will focus on my game." Defending champion Manish Sureshkumar will lead the men’s draw, which also includes Nitin Kumar Sinha, Aditya Balsekar and Udit Kamboj.

The Boys and Girls under-18 competitions will take place alongside the men’s and women’s events this week. The boys' field features Delhi’s Praneel Sharma, Karnataka’s Prakaash Sarran, Gujarat’s Om Patel and Haryana’s Harsh Malik, while Tamil Nadu’s Savitha Bhubaneshwaran, Maharashtra’s Parthsarthi Mundhe and Swanika Roy, and Karnataka’s Shreeniti Chowdhury headline the girls’ competition. The Under-16 and Under-14 events follow, with qualifying on October 10–11 and main rounds starting the following week. (ANI)