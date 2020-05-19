Left Menu
London mid-caps climb as investors bet on recovery

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:21 IST
London's mid-cap index climbed for the third day in a row on Tuesday as investors counted on a speedy recovery from a coronavirus-fuelled recession, while several more UK firms took steps to shore up cash reserves to ride out the economic slump. The domestically focussed FTSE 250 rose 0.7% to a one-week high, following its strongest finish in six weeks in the previous session that was powered by positive data from an early-stage trial of a coronavirus vaccine.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 edged lower on Tuesday after earlier jumping more than 1%, but still outperformed its European peers on the back of gains for battered insurers, autos, and real estate stocks. "The market is trying to weigh up optimism around a vaccine with the fact that earnings expectations already bake in a pretty strong rebound in the second half of this year," said Mike Bell, global markets strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

After a tepid start to May, the FTSE 100 is now on course to rally for a second straight month as many hard-hit countries relax lockdown measures and continue to pump in stimulus to revive supply chains and business activity. Money markets have ramped up expectations that the UK could cut interest rates below zero for the first time amid a surge in jobless claims to 1996-highs and forecasts of the worst recession in 300 years.

Meanwhile, evidence of the business damage from the pandemic continues to pile up, with tobacco group Imperial Brands Plc slumping 6.4% on plans to cut its dividend by a third and forecasting a bigger hit from the crisis in the second half of the year. The world's largest caterer Compass Group Plc fell 2.6% after launching a 2 billion pound ($2.44 billion) share offer to boost liquidity as the health crisis shuts its foodservice operations in offices and schools.

"Compass is already at the top of the food chain and its smaller rivals don't have the luxury of tapping the capital markets for billions in fresh liquidity," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. "One longer-term challenge for the business is the trend towards working from home. If this becomes more established in the 'new normal' then the size of its customer base could shrink appreciably."

Specialist insurer Beazley Plc jumped 9.1% to the top of the FTSE 250 as it said it had raised 247 million pounds ($301.83 million) in fresh capital. Micro Focus International Plc, which helps customers maintain and integrate legacy IT technology, surged 9.3% despite saying the outbreak had caused some customers to defer projects and delay renewals, resulting in an 11% decline in first-half revenue.

