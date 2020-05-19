Left Menu
Development News Edition

African Energy Chamber presents webinar to reset Angola's momentum for 2021

Mitigating the decrease in oil production is a priority of Angola’s National Development Plan (PND), which is built around the government’s economic priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 14:53 IST
African Energy Chamber presents webinar to reset Angola's momentum for 2021
Frederico Costa, from TechnipFMC, expressed the government’s will to push local content while recommending patience. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

As the Angolan and global oil and gas industry faces unprecedented financial, logistics and safety challenges induced by COVID-19, Africa Oil & Power, together with the African Energy Chamber, presented a public webinar under the theme 'Mitigating COVID-19: Preserving Angola's Momentum for 2021,', on Monday in which industry leaders united to generate survival strategies for 2020 and reset Angola on its path to growth for 2021. The panel was comprised of Sergio Pugliese, President, Angolan Chapter, African Energy Chamber; Frederico Martins Correia, Oil & Gas Partner, Deloitte; Frederico Costa, Country Finance Controller, TechnipFMC and Adilson Paulo, Country General Manager, DOF Subsea.

Local content was a key topic of the discussion as the country's energy sector has made immense progress in the last few years in terms of increasing local capacity and involving nationals and local companies in the petroleum sector. According to Frederico Martins, although unfortunate, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a local content enabler, for the time being: "From a local content perspective, this crisis is an opportunity to continue efforts and to have more people engage with the industry to perform key tasks such as operation maintenance in the upstream space."

Frederico Costa, from TechnipFMC, expressed the government's will to push local content while recommending patience. "We have seen a lot of support from the ministry and I believe COVID-19 will push the local content issue. However, we must understand that this process takes time. An efficient know-how process can take between 10 to 15 years. We must be patient but determined."

Furthermore, he expressed that Angola has not been the hardest hit by the crisis as the government and the private players have managed to delay projects rather than cancel them: "Angola made important fiscal reforms at the beginning of 2018 of which we saw positive signs earlier this year. Most importantly, the National Bank of Angola liberalized foreign exchange currency, thus drastically increasing financial flows in the oil sector in particular. Of course, these levels have dropped since the beginning of the crisis. Companies are reviewing their capital expenditure costs and reducing risks. Thankfully, most projects in Angola have been delayed, but not cancelled, which is a very important feature and must be a tool for the Angolan government to promote its oil and gas sector."

Mitigating the decrease in oil production is a priority of Angola's National Development Plan (PND), which is built around the government's economic priorities. According to Sergio Pugliese, "The PND and COVID-19 together are opportunities for companies to create leaner models, the transition to more efficiency to absorb potential shocks to the market. The key is removing the unpredictability as it will give us an opportunity to better manage and plan."

Although indigenous companies don't yet have the financial power and resources to compete with oil producers, Adilson Paulo concluded that the first step is increased involvement in the services sector: "Today, the supply chain of key industries like oil and agriculture are outside the country. The fuel we use and the food we eat comes from outside. In order for us Angolans to create local business opportunities, we need to local at the supply chains and find ways to fill the gap. Let's have Angolans more and more involved in the local services to oil and gas companies. That's the first step to local content."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi cancels registration of share transfer agent Mennen Financial Services

Capital markets regulator Sebi has cancelled the registration of Mennen Financial Services Ltd as registrar to an issue and share transfer agent for not paying registration fees. In an order, Sebi said the firm violated RTA Registrars to an...

Fortune Hotels launches safety, hygiene programme across all properties

Fortune Hotels, a member of ITC hotels group, on Tuesday announced the launch of a comprehensive safety and hygiene programme for guests and associates that revolves around a safety and hygiene protocol, from pre-arrival to check-out. The p...

Operated 1,565 'Shramik Special' trains, ferried over 20 lakh migrants: Railways

The Indian Railways has operated 1,565 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and ferried over 20 lakh migrants back home, the national transporter said on Tuesday. While Uttar Pradesh has allowed 837 trains, Bihar has permitted 428 and Madhya ...

Fire at Dehradun factory, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at Sangam Agro Industry, a refined oil and mustard oil factory, here today morning. However, no loss of life has been reported due to the fire. Around 0430 a.m. on Tuesday, the police and fire department received informatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020