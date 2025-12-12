Left Menu

COVID-19 Deaths Rise Despite Fewer Cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar reported an increase in COVID-19 deaths for 2025 despite fewer infections. Malaria remains a focus with a zero-case target by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:10 IST
COVID-19 Deaths Rise Despite Fewer Cases in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Public Health Minister, Prakash Abitkar, announced a concerning rise in COVID-19-related deaths in 2025, despite a significant decrease in reported infections.

According to Abitkar, the state recorded 46 deaths linked to COVID-19 between January and October 2025, compared to 35 in the same period the previous year. Interestingly, the number of infections dropped from 5,524 in 2024 to just 2,781 this year.

On another public health front, efforts to combat malaria continue, with the goal of eliminating it by 2030. This includes an increase in blood sample testing across the state, except for districts Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, and Gadchiroli, where incidence rates are still notable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025