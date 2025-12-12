COVID-19 Deaths Rise Despite Fewer Cases in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar reported an increase in COVID-19 deaths for 2025 despite fewer infections. Malaria remains a focus with a zero-case target by 2027.
Maharashtra's Public Health Minister, Prakash Abitkar, announced a concerning rise in COVID-19-related deaths in 2025, despite a significant decrease in reported infections.
According to Abitkar, the state recorded 46 deaths linked to COVID-19 between January and October 2025, compared to 35 in the same period the previous year. Interestingly, the number of infections dropped from 5,524 in 2024 to just 2,781 this year.
On another public health front, efforts to combat malaria continue, with the goal of eliminating it by 2030. This includes an increase in blood sample testing across the state, except for districts Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, and Gadchiroli, where incidence rates are still notable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
