Surge in COVID-19 Fatalities Despite Drop in Infections Alarms Maharashtra
Maharashtra saw an uptick in COVID-19-related deaths in 2025 despite a decrease in infection rates, according to State Health Minister Prakash Ambedkar. Only 2,781 cases were reported from January to October 2025, down from 5,524 in the previous year. Meanwhile, state malaria testing increased significantly as eradication efforts continue.
The state of Maharashtra is grappling with a rise in COVID-19 fatalities, despite a notable decrease in infection numbers, according to the state's Public Health Minister, Prakash Ambedkar.
Addressing a query by NCP's Sachin Patil, Ambedkar shared that COVID-19 deaths have risen from 35 in 2024 to 46 in 2025, even as cases dwindled to 2,781 from January to October this year, a drop from 5,524 during the same period last year.
In parallel efforts to tackle malaria, the state increased blood testing, with over 1.99 million samples tested this year, highlighting its commitment to eradicating malaria by 2030 except in districts like Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, and Gadchiroli where incidence remains higher.
(With inputs from agencies.)
