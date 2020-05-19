Left Menu
Development News Edition

No consent required from destination states to run Shramik Special trains: Railways

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:22 IST
No consent required from destination states to run Shramik Special trains: Railways

The railways on Tuesday said the consent of the destination states is not required to operate Shramik Special trains, hours after the Home Ministry issued a standard operating procedure for the national transporter to run these trains to ferry migrants to their native places. "Consent of terminating state not necessary to run Shramik Special trains," railway spokesperson Rajesh Bajpai said.

"After the new SoP, the implication is that no consent of receiving state is mandatory," he said. Earlier, a political storm had broken out when Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh were being laggard in approving these trains.

Since May 1, the railways has run 1,565 migrant trains and ferried over 20 lakh migrants..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China says Trump trying to shift blame from his 'incompetent response' to contain COVID-19

China on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of using it as an issue to shift the blame from his incompetent response to contain the coronavirus at home, hours after he threatened to pull the US out of the UN health body if it failed to ...

Past its peak? Battered oil demand faces threat from electric vehicles

Oil companies may be facing uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic triggers a collapse in demand for their products, but auto makers are betting the crisis will help accelerate an electric future.With economies reeling from lockdowns to cu...

8 more test COVID-19 positive, cases cross 100-mark in U'khand

The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand crossed the 100-mark on Tuesday after eight more people tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said hereThe latest cases were reported from Chamoli, Pauri, Dehradun, Bages...

A total of 41 NDRF teams including reserves are deployed in Odisha and West Bengal: NDRF DG S N Pradhan.

A total of 41 NDRF teams including reserves are deployed in Odisha and West Bengal NDRF DG S N Pradhan....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020