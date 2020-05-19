Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Eight most affected states account for 60 pc of GDP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:57 IST
COVID-19: Eight most affected states account for 60 pc of GDP

Eight states most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic account for over 60 per cent of the GDP and the extended restrictions will slam the economy harder, a report said on Tuesday. The eight states, which include Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, among others also account for 58 per cent of the employment, domestic rating agency Crisil's research wing said in the report.

The lockdown has been extended till May 31 by the Centre for the third time with a liberty to states to decide the grading of the zones. Many of the affected states like Maharashtra have decided to continue with the restrictions. Analysts are estimating a contraction of up to 5 per cent in GDP despite the government's efforts of pumping stimulus.

“With states continuing to see a rise in cases, the restrictions have been extended. This is bound to slam the overall economy harder,” the report said. It noted that the top eight states have been selected as per the districts affected as of the end of the third lockdown on Sunday.

“At the all-India level, the virus spread and lockdowns, and restrictions have pummelled economic activity. While all states were near- uniformly hit during the first and second lockdown phases, the third and fourth would impact them differently,” it said. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, being most dependent on output from industry and services, are more vulnerable to output losses as they face restrictions, it said.

Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are fiscally more vulnerable due to relatively higher debt ratios and also have high dependence on revenue sources from petroleum, liquor and stamp duty, it added. Output could be more affected in the eight most pandemic-hit states as they face restrictions, it said, adding that the share of gross state value added (GSVA) from these states is 64 per cent in agriculture, 63 per cent in industry and 53 per cent in services.

Those with higher dependence on agriculture like Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, UP and West Bengal could fare better as a normal monsoon is expected to support it, it added. Among the relatively less-hit states, restrictions on economic activity could hurt Karnataka and Kerala, where share of industry and services is higher, while in others like MP, Punjab and Bihar, a higher share of agriculture could cushion the economy this year.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Amphan: Ferry services shut on major routes across Bangladesh

Bangladesh has temporarily shut down ferry services on several major routes around the country as the super cyclone Amphan approaches. Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation BIWTC said the routes include Paturia-Doulatdia, Shimulia-K...

China says Trump trying to shift blame from his 'incompetent response' to contain COVID-19

China on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of using it as an issue to shift the blame from his incompetent response to contain the coronavirus at home, hours after he threatened to pull the US out of the UN health body if it failed to ...

Past its peak? Battered oil demand faces threat from electric vehicles

Oil companies may be facing uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic triggers a collapse in demand for their products, but auto makers are betting the crisis will help accelerate an electric future.With economies reeling from lockdowns to cu...

8 more test COVID-19 positive, cases cross 100-mark in U'khand

The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand crossed the 100-mark on Tuesday after eight more people tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said hereThe latest cases were reported from Chamoli, Pauri, Dehradun, Bages...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020