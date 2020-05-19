'Reasonable prospects' South Africa's Comair can be saved - administrators

'Reasonable prospects' South Africa's Comair can be saved - administratorsReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-05-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:35 IST
Administrators in charge of South African aviation company Comair believe there are "reasonable prospects" of saving the company, it said on Tuesday, after filing for a form of bankruptcy protection earlier this month.
Comair has assets of 7.4 billion rand ($407.1 million) on its balance sheet compared to 5.5 billion rand of liabilities and is not factually insolvent, the company said in a statement. The administrators will probably publish a business rescue plan on June 9.
($1 = 18.1767 rand)
