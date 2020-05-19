Left Menu
Lincoln Pharma gets EUGMP nod for Khatraj plant from German drug regulator

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:38 IST
Drug firm Lincoln Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has received the European Union GMP (EUGMP) certification from German drug regulator for its manufacturing facility located at Khatraj in Gujarat. The inspection of the facility was done by the regulatory agency in December 2019 followed by final approval in May 2020, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

The company manufactures a wide range of drugs at the facility that include drugs in anti-infective, respiratory system, gynaecology, dermatology, gastro, pain management, cardio and CNS, anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic, and anti-malaria segments, among others, it added. The certification will allow the company to market its products in all the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU) and also give access to the European Economic Area (EEA) countries, the statement said.

The company looks to enter the EU markets soon with its dermatology, gastro and pain management products and gradually expand product portfolio, it added. "We are pleased and excited to receive the EU GMP accreditation. This will be an important stepping stone in the journey of the company and will help to expand its presence in more regulated markets," Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Mahendra Patel said.

The certification will allow the company to address the growing needs of patients in the EU markets and provide affordable and innovative medicines, he added. Shares of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 164.50 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.40 per cent from its previous close.

