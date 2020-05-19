Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajaj Finance Q4 profit down 19 pc to Rs 948 crore on higher provisions

Bajaj Finance on Tuesday posted a consolidated profit after tax for Q4 FY20 at Rs 948 crore, down 19 per cent from Rs 1,176 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:18 IST
Bajaj Finance Q4 profit down 19 pc to Rs 948 crore on higher provisions
The company has overall liquidity surplus of Rs 15,725 crore on consolidated basis. Image Credit: ANI

Bajaj Finance on Tuesday posted a consolidated profit after tax for Q4 FY20 at Rs 948 crore, down 19 per cent from Rs 1,176 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. Adjusted for a contingency provision of Rs 900 crore for Covid-19, profit for the quarter was up by 38 per cent at Rs 1,622 crore, the company said in a statement.

Loan losses and provisions (expected credit loss) for Q4 FY20 were Rs 1,954 crore as against Rs 409 crore in Q4 FY19. During the quarter, the company took an accelerated charge of Rs 390 crore for two identified large accounts, an additional provision of Rs 129 crore on account of recalibration of its ECL model and a contingency provision of Rs 900 crore for Covid-19.

Adjusted for these additional provisions of Rs 1,419 crore, loan losses and provisions for Q4 FY20 was Rs 535 crore. Due to Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown, the Bajaj Finance lost 10 productive days in Q4 FY20, resulting in the lower acquisition of nearly one loan accounts and lower assets under management (AUMs) of about Rs 4,500 crore.

Adjusted for the impact of lockdown, AUM growth would have been 31 per cent. The company is well capitalised with capital to risk (weighted) assets ratio (CRAR) of 25.01 per cent as on March 31. It remains one of the most capitalised among large non-banking finance companies in India.

The company has overall liquidity surplus of Rs 15,725 crore on consolidated basis. On May 15, it was Rs 20,900 crore. In accordance with the RBI guidelines relating to Covid-19 regulatory package, the company has offered EMI mortarium to its customers based on requests as well as on a suo-moto basis.

"At this juncture, the company is focused on capital preservation, balance sheet protection and operating expenses management," it said. "Given its healthy capital adequacy, strong liquidity position, low gross NPA and net NPA, access to retail deposits, large customer franchise, diversified portfolio mix, granular geographical distribution and strong risk metrics, the company is confident of successfully dealing with challenges posed by Covid-19." (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

12 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, taking the state tally to 642, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday. 12 new COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Kerala today. Out of the 12 cases, four are ...

Bank loan fraud: ED attaches Rs 18.5-cr assets in Chandigarh

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 18.5 crore, including over two dozen plots and some SUVs, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged bank fraud in Chandigarh, the agency said on Tuesday. The ac...

Russian PM Mishustin returns to work after COVID-19 treatment

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin returned to work on Tuesday after recovering from the novel coronavirus infection for which he was hospitalised. Mikhail Vladimirovich has completed treatment and has been discharged from the medical...

Cook and deliver: Dubai restaurants turn creative in cut-throat market

Running a restaurant in Dubai, where a discerning international clientele has more than twice as many dining options per head as in New York, was a cut-throat business even before the coronavirus struck. Now restaurateurs are having to adap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020