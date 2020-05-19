Left Menu
Development News Edition

MAT, India's second largest MBA entrance exam, goes online amidst COVID-19

Mercer | Mettl has partnered with AIMA (All India Management Association) as its assessment technology solution provider for conducting the online MAT (Management Aptitude Test) exam.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:28 IST
MAT, India's second largest MBA entrance exam, goes online amidst COVID-19
Mercer | Mettl. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Mercer | Mettl has partnered with AIMA (All India Management Association) as its assessment technology solution provider for conducting the online MAT (Management Aptitude Test) exam. AIMA has introduced the remote proctored Internet-Based Test (IBT) as a third option apart from the other two options of 'Paper-based' and 'Computer-based' modes to continue with the examination schedules while following the social distancing norms.

MAT is a national level test for MBA and allied programs for admission to over 600 B-Schools (Business Schools) in India. Conducted across 60 cities, this test can now be administered virtually with Mercer | Mettl's platform, wherein candidates can appear for these exams sitting at home and invigilators can invigilate them from anywhere. Mercer | Mettl is also offering demo or practice tests for candidates, specifically for them to become acquainted with the exam system and experience the nuances of remotely proctored exams before taking the actual exams.

"This lockdown has made institutions realise that they can leverage internet-based, remote invigilated tests to conduct their entrance exams and not let this calamity disrupt their usual schedule," said Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer | Mettl, while sharing his thoughts. Remotely proctored exams can be conducted for thousands of students simultaneously and eliminate the logistics costs and dependency on infrastructures such as multiple physical test centres, examination papers, human invigilators, and conveyance to the exam centres.

Students and invigilators only need a laptop with a webcam and stable internet connectivity with a modest bandwidth. A human invigilator or proctor, assisted by AI-based auto proctoring, can monitor the live stream of the students taking the exam and red-flag the use of unfair practices during the exam, including suspicious activities, eye and body movements, use of mobile devices, noise in the background, distraction, and presence of other people apart from the test-taker. Also, as the test is conducted on a secure exam browser that locks the browser, students can't use other tabs for internet searches, ensuring fair conduct of examinations.

Mercer | Mettl has, in the recent past, conducted examinations for several universities and educational institutions to help them avoid delay in their examination processes. In the last five years, the tech solution provider has been associated with over 150 plus institutions such as Ashoka University, Amity University, IFIM Business School, IIM Bangalore, ISB, Bennett University, UPES, Alliance University, NIIT University and other such reputed names.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Mob violates curfew over man's detention in Indore

A mob on Tuesday violated prohibitory orders amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown protesting against the detention of a man in Indore, Madhya Pradeshs worst affected city due to the outbreak. A video being circulated on social media showed...

MotorOctane recognized for "Longest Distance Travelled in EV" by Indian Book of Records and Asia Book of Records

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 19 ANINewsVoir MotorOctane - The most subscribed automobile Hindi YouTube channel in India ventured in an MG ZS EV to cover 1500 kms from Mumbai to New Delhi. The esteemed Indian Book of Records and Asia Book ...

12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

12 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, taking the state tally to 642, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday. 12 new COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Kerala today. Out of the 12 cases, four are ...

Bank loan fraud: ED attaches Rs 18.5-cr assets in Chandigarh

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 18.5 crore, including over two dozen plots and some SUVs, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged bank fraud in Chandigarh, the agency said on Tuesday. The ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020