Over 8 lakh migrants reached UP in trains so far: Official

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:49 IST
Over 8 lakh migrants reached UP in trains so far: Official

As many as 656 trains have arrived in Uttar Pradesh with over 8.52 lakh migrant workers till Tuesday, an official said. "On Tuesday 90 trains will arrived in UP. Permission has been given for  258 trains that are likely in next few days. A total of 914 trains will bring over 11.80 lakh migrants to the state in days to come," Awanish Kumar Awasthi, additional chief secretary, home and information, told reporters.

"Till now, 656  trains have brought 8.52 lakh migrants," Awasthi said. The Railways is being paid by the state government for all the trains that are being brought in the state and no migrants have been asked to make any payment, according to the official.

He said the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) had the biggest cavalcade of buses. "Besides, orders have been issued to acquire private buses to take migrants to their home," he said, adding that the police had been directed to increase patrolling of highways in the night.

The additional chief secretary said there were 578 hotspots in the state and population these zones were 42 lakh. PTI ABN HMB.

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States and China joined in calling for an investigation into the global handling of the pandemic as an EU resolution won endorsement at the World Health Organizations annual meeting, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump thre...

WHO will continue to lead global fight against pandemic, Tedros vows

The World Health Organization will continue to lead the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic which threatens to tear at the fabric of international cooperation, its chief said on Tuesday. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-ge...

Teenager held for robbing scooter from woman at gunpoint in Delhi

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing a scooter from a woman at gunpoint in West Delhis Hari Nagar area, police said. The accused was identified as Dev, a resident of Hari Nagar, they said. On Sunday at 850 pm, a...

Lockdown: Mob violates curfew over man's detention in Indore

A mob on Tuesday violated prohibitory orders amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown protesting against the detention of a man in Indore, Madhya Pradeshs worst affected city due to the outbreak. A video being circulated on social media showed...
