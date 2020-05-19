Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snapdeal resumes pan-India deliveries

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:28 IST
Snapdeal resumes pan-India deliveries

Ecommerce platform Snapdeal on Tuesday resumed full services pan-India, covering over 26,000 pincodes, including those in the containment zones it used to serve pre-lockdown. The company also said it will be giving the cash-on-delivery options to customers as before. The ecommerce industry was in deep crisis after government banned them from taking non-essential goods orders during the lockdowns that began on March 25. However, after the fourth lockdown extension from Monday through May 31, ecommerce players were allowed to take order of all goods.

A statement from the company claimed that they are only platform offering the cash-on-delivery option now across all the 26000 pin codes - in green, orange and red zones it was serving before the lockdown and now resumed. Snapdeal also said it has completed delivery of nearly 50 per cent of the pre-lockdown orders placed in March, but which could not be delivered due to the lockdown.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States and China joined in calling for an investigation into the global handling of the pandemic as an EU resolution won endorsement at the World Health Organizations annual meeting, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump thre...

WHO will continue to lead global fight against pandemic, Tedros vows

The World Health Organization will continue to lead the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic which threatens to tear at the fabric of international cooperation, its chief said on Tuesday. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-ge...

Teenager held for robbing scooter from woman at gunpoint in Delhi

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing a scooter from a woman at gunpoint in West Delhis Hari Nagar area, police said. The accused was identified as Dev, a resident of Hari Nagar, they said. On Sunday at 850 pm, a...

Lockdown: Mob violates curfew over man's detention in Indore

A mob on Tuesday violated prohibitory orders amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown protesting against the detention of a man in Indore, Madhya Pradeshs worst affected city due to the outbreak. A video being circulated on social media showed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020