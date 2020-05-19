Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank loan fraud: ED attaches Rs 18.5-cr assets in Chandigarh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:31 IST
Bank loan fraud: ED attaches Rs 18.5-cr assets in Chandigarh

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 18.5 crore, including over two dozen plots and some SUVs, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged bank fraud in Chandigarh, the agency said on Tuesday. The action has been taken against a person identified as Vikram Seth and his family members, who the agency claimed that connived with other accused and Bank of Baroda officials in "fraudulently" getting sanctioned 19 loans amounting to Rs 21.31 crore.

The ED issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attachment of 20 residential and six industrial plots, a house, three agricultural lands, two brick kilns and 10 commercial plots valued at Rs 18.17 crore in Phagwara and Banga in Punjab and Amb town of Una district in Himachal Pradesh.  The seven movable properties include an assortment of SUVs like Tata Safari, Honda Jazz and Skoda Octavia worth Rs 33 lakh, it said.  The ED case is based on a CBI FIR lodged in 2015. "The loan amounts were routed through various accounts of associated firms and companies and other fraudulent firms by the accused through a web of transactions and ultimately the amounts were siphoned off," the central agency claimed.

The probe found that Seth had "routed" the loan amounts through many bank accounts. After multiple layering of the proceeds of crime, the amount was found to be invested in acquiring assets in the name of his wife, son, brother and brother's wife.  'These family members did not have any legitimate source of income to acquire such immovable assets," the ED charged. It said a probe in the case is on.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Mindy Kaling to write Reese Witherspoon's 'Legally Blonde 3'

Mindy Kaling will be joining hands with Dan Goor to write the script of Reese Witherspoons highly anticipated film Legally Blonde 3. According to Deadline, Witherspoon will return to her iconic character of Elle Woods in the third installme...

Pakistani police hunt for killer of two teenage girls seen in kissing video

Pakistani police have launched a manhunt following the murder of two teenage girls who were seen kissing a man in a video that went viral on social media. The girls were killed last week in the deeply conservative and war-torn northwestern ...

Six positive tests for coronavirus at Premier League clubs - league

Six positive cases for coronavirus have been detected at three Premier League clubs after players and staff were tested ahead of a return to trainingThe Premier League can today confirm that, on Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May, 748 players ...

Man intentionally run over in Jaisalmer

A 25-year-old man was intentionally run over by a father-son duo after a dispute in Rajasthans Jaisalmer district, police alleged on Tuesday. Tahir Khan had allegedly thrashed Ismail Khan 53 and his son and Allabachaya 25. Taking revenge, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020