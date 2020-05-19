'Tiger King' lands on Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A comical trailer created by Redditor 'elpinko' inserted viral Netflix documentary characters Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin of "Tiger King" into Nintendo's chart-busting title Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The animated 98-second trailer called "Nookflix and Chill - Tiger King" is the latest crossover created in the Animal Crossing domain, following recent tie-ins of "Breaking Bad" and Pokemon.

Nearly 35 million Netflix viewers watched the "Tiger King" documentary series on Oklahoman Joe Exotic within a week of its release. The series tracks Exotic's daily life breeding tigers and fascination with big cats -- and with Baskin. Exotic is in prison for conspiring to have Baskin, who positions herself as an animal rights activist, murdered. Baskin operates Big Cat Rescue and is featured in the New Horizons crossover.

Several other characters from the documentary series are in the trailer.