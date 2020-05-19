Left Menu
Development News Edition

Post-pandemic ‘green shift’ in transport could create up to 15 million jobs

The study argues that recovery from the crisis cannot mean a return to “business as usual” for a sector that accounts for more than 60 million jobs globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:26 IST
Post-pandemic ‘green shift’ in transport could create up to 15 million jobs
It examines the employment implications of four “green transport” scenarios in nearly 60 countries, in North America, Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia, which are UNECE members. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Transforming the transport sector to be more environmentally-friendly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, could create up to 15 million new jobs worldwide and help countries move to greener, healthier economies, according to an UN-backed report published on Tuesday.

The study argues that recovery from the crisis cannot mean a return to "business as usual" for a sector that accounts for more than 60 million jobs globally. Instead, it provides an opportunity to advance the collective effort to achieve sustainable development for all people and the planet, by 2030 through the SDGs.

"Pursuing the goal of an environmentally sustainable and inclusive society requires a structural transformation of the economy, including both changes in the products and services on offer and production processes", said Catherine Saget, Team Leader at the International Labour Organization (ILO), which co-authored the report.

"This structural transformation, which would include the transport sector, has the potential to create decent work and protect workers and their families if it is accompanied by suitable policies."

Making the 'green shift'

The report -- Jobs in green and healthy transport: Making the green shift' – is the work of the ILO and the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), with the support of the Partnership on Jobs in Green and Healthy Transport – part of the Transport, Health and Environment Pan-European Programme.

It examines the employment implications of four "green transport" scenarios in nearly 60 countries, in North America, Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia, which are UNECE members.

The scenarios - which envisage an accelerated expansion of public transport, and the electrification of private passenger and freight transport - are compared with a "business-as-usual" approach.

The authors found that if half of all vehicles manufactured going forward were electric, an estimated 10 million more jobs could be created worldwide; nearly a third of them in the UNECE region. Additionally, nearly five million more jobs could be created if UNECE countries doubled their investment in public transport.

A call to action

These measures could also spark job creation outside the transport sector. For example, reduced oil spending could lead to a rise in spending on goods and services, while electrification could boost job creation in the renewable energy sector.

Other potential benefits include reduced greenhouse gas emissions, air and noise pollution, and traffic congestion.

"The inland transport sector is key in the economies of our region, both regarding its share of GDP and employment", said UNECE Executive Secretary Olga Algayerova. "This study highlights some of the key opportunities to transform the sector and make it greener, healthier and more sustainable".

She described the report as "a call for governments and the sector itself to make the right choices and invest massively in public transport and green technologies to seize these opportunities."

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Ninjas in Pyjamas acquire hampus, bench Lekr0

Ninjas in Pyjamas acquired former GamerLegion member Hampus hampus Poser and benched Jonas Lekr0 Olofsson, the Swedish organization announced Tuesday. The 21-year-old hampus will serve as the new in-game leader for the Counter-Strike Global...

Cyclone Amphan: Rahul Gandhi urges Cong workers in Bengal, Odisha to help people

New Delhi, May 19 PTI&#160;Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged Congress workers in West Bengal and Odisha to warn people of the impending super cyclonic storm Amphan and help them move to safer places. Cyclone Amphan is coming to ...

Post-pandemic ‘green shift’ in transport could create up to 15 million jobs

Transforming the transport sector to be more environmentally-friendly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, could create up to 15 million new jobs worldwide and help countries move to greener, healthier economies, according to an UN-ba...

Power ministry puts in place arrangements to face cyclone Amphan

The power ministry on Tuesday said it has put in place adequate arrangements to face cyclone Amphan. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast on Wednesday afternoon between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020