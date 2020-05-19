Left Menu
Development News Edition

Difficulty in starting cars to fewer passengers: Cab drivers face issues as they resume work

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:40 IST
Difficulty in starting cars to fewer passengers: Cab drivers face issues as they resume work

Cab drivers faced a number of challenges -- right from trouble starting their cars to finding fewer passengers to ferry -- as they resumed work in various cities after nearly two months of lockdown. Ride-hailing platforms Ola and Uber on Monday announced resuming operations in more cities, including Delhi and Bengaluru, after various states brought in their guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown that ends on May 31.

However, services are still not available in a number of cities, including metros like Mumbai and Chennai. A senior industry executive, who did not wish to be named, said the demand currently remains low for cab aggregators.

"There are no airport or corporate trips, people aren't making any leisure trips and only few people are commuting. So, the volumes are low. It should pick up as more offices open and people resume work," he said. Another executive noted that the number of drivers logging on could also be impacted as many of them have travelled back to their home states amid the lockdown.

Kamaljeet Gill, president of Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi (a representative body of cab aggregator drivers), said most of its member drivers took out their vehicles, but could not find any rides since people mostly stayed indoors. "We hope the situation will improve in the next few days," he added. Ola and Uber did not comment on the demand volume but said they are working towards ensuring safe rides for both passengers and driver-partners.

Uber's services are now active in more than 40 cities, while Ola's services are available in more than 160 cities. Apart from low demand, drivers also faced other issues. Kavish Chaudhary, a driver engaged with Ola, said he faced troubles when he attempted to start his vehicle.

"I could not take out my car because it was broken down since it was kept idle for nearly two months during the lockdown. I have sent it for repairs at a mechanic's workshop. I will start work in next two three days," he said. Gill said the association is providing hand sanitisers at lower rates, and also helping drivers in setting up a plastic cover inside the cars (at nominal charges) as part of its safety efforts.

Another cab driver, Abhishek said he received just two bookings on Tuesday. "I handled two rides from around 8 AM till 7 PM. I cleaned the cab after the first ride that ended at Barakhamba. I dropped the second passenger at Mayur Vihar. It is very tough to manage the cost of sanitiser that I used for myself and the disinfectant to sanitise the cab. We do not earn much so this extra cost is making things more difficult for us," he rued. He also expressed concern saying "there is risk of catching the virus because we encounter totally unfamiliar persons who may carry it".

Ola and Uber are also undertaking a number of safety measures, including making usage of masks compulsory for driver-partners and passengers, complete sanitisation of cars post-trips, and adhering to social distancing norms by limiting to two passengers per ride. The lockdown, which started on March 25, had left driver-partners of cab services like Ola and Uber with no source of income. After 40 days of lockdown, some relaxations were provided in the third phase (May 4 onwards), including allowing cab services to operate in orange and green zones.

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

Civil Hospital doctors stage protest against inferior quality of masks in Ludhiana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown 4.0: Hry issues directions for strict implementation of MHA guidelines

The Haryana government on Tuesday issued directions for the strict implementation of the Centres guidelines during the fourth phase of COVID-19-induced lockdown. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160; &#160; The Union Ministry of Home Affa...

Operated more than 1,600 'Shramik Special' trains, ferried over 21.5 lakh migrants home: Railways

The Indian Railways has run more than 1,600 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and ferried over 21.5 lakh migrants back home, the national transporter said on Tuesday. More than 900 trains were bound to Uttar Pradesh, while Bihar permitted ...

H-1B visa holders do not adversely affect US workers: Report

H-1B visa holders do not adversely affect US workers, new research said on Tuesday, suggesting that the presence of the workforce holding such visas boosts employment among other workers in an occupation. The National Foundation for America...

France revises COVID-19 toll slightly downwards to 28,022

France has revised the total death toll from coronavirus infection downwards by 217 or 0.8 to 28,022, the health ministry said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. Deaths in hospitals were up by 125 or 0.7 to 17,714 but the casualty co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020