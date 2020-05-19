Left Menu
FAA to mandate new safety-management tools for airplane manufacturers

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it would require Boeing Co and other aircraft manufacturers to adopt new safety-management tools in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people. FAA's plan to begin the regulatory process to mandate Safety Management Systems (SMS) comes in response to recommendations released in January by an expert panel named by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

The panel did not back ending a long-standing practice of delegating some certification tasks to aircraft manufacturers. Boeing grounded its entire 737 Max fleet after an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed in March 2019. SMS systems are mandated for airlines. The special committee report said "SMSs foster a holistic assessment of whether the combinations of actions such as design, procedures and training work together to counter potential hazards."

Boeing's safety culture was harshly criticized in January after it released hundreds of internal messages about the development of the 737 MAX, including one that said the plane was "designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys." Boeing, which halted production in January, is currently addressing two software issues before it can move to a key certification test flight. Reuters has reported the 737 MAX is expected to remain grounded until at least August.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said he wants to move "toward a more holistic versus transactional, item-by-item approach to aircraft certification." U.S. House Transportation Committee chairman Peter DeFazio said in December his panel's review found "a broken safety culture within Boeing and an FAA that was unknowing, unable or unwilling to step up, regulate, and provide appropriate oversight of Boeing."

The report said FAA should address "concerns about potential undue pressure" on Boeing employees conducting FAA certification tasks. The FAA said it would "systemically address any actual undue pressure."

