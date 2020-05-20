Left Menu
GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro gains on EU recovery-fund plan, oil climbs

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 00:54 IST
The euro and European government debt rallied on Tuesday, lifted by a Franco-German proposal to fund grants for regions hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, while oil traded mostly higher on growing demand as countries eased business lockdowns. A gauge of global equity markets also moved up, while Wall Street traded mostly higher and major European stock indices closed lower.

Gold prices rose as some investors sought the safe-haven asset on recession fears after a 30.2% decline in U.S. housing starts in April, the biggest percentage drop on record. Permits for future construction tumbled, adding to data showing the pandemic will drive the deepest U.S. economic contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression.

The euro rose 0.23% to $1.0937 and was up more than 1% against the dollar since the Franco-German plan for a 500 billion euro European Union recovery fund was announced on Monday. "The Franco-German proposal represents a material step forward towards harnessing joint fiscal capacity to provide sustained fiscal stimulus to support the economic recovery," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG.

The euro traded near a two-month high against the Swiss franc, and options markets showed fewer traders were betting against it. Spanish and Portuguese government bond yields fell after a big drop in Italian yields on Monday.

Europe's STOXX 600 index slipped 0.61% after the worldwide surge in equity markets on Monday. But MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.43%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 147.56 points, or 0.6%, to 24,449.81. The S&P 500 lost 3.09 points, or 0.10%, to 2,950.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.11 points, or 0.47%, to 9,277.94.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in testimony before lawmakers that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March was "critical" to the Fed's ability to expand credit to offset the economic blow from the coronavirus. U.S. Treasury yields were lower. The benchmark 10-year yield slid 2.8 basis points to 0.7143%.

Crude oil prices traded higher most of the session but Brent eased toward the end. U.S. crude rose 68 cents to settle at $32.50 a barrel, while Brent fell 16 cents to settle at $34.65 a barrel.

U.S. gold futures settled 0.6% higher at $1,745.60 an ounce.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

