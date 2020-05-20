Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 08:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 08:28 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters

Asian stocks struggled to extend the week's rally on Wednesday and gold and bonds firmed as a sceptical press report dented some hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and concerns about bumps in the global recovery from the pandemic returned. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar retreated from an overnight two-month high and safe-haven demand drove U.S. Treasury yields back under 0.7%.

The moves follow a downbeat end to the day on Wall Street, after a report from medical news website STAT cast doubt over positive early results from a Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccine trial. The report said the results, which had rallied global stocks this week, lacked detail. Chinese stocks began the day a little lower and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.1%. Australia's benchmark was flat while a soft yen helped the Nikkei 0.7% higher.

"This is probably more a stabilisation than anything else, because markets have rallied hard on opening up and the potential for a V-shaped recovery," said Jun Bei Liu, a portfolio manager at Australia's Tribeca Investment Partners. "The market is a little bit directionless...from here on, it certainly feels like we will see a lot more poor economic data," she said, with investors likely to take their strongest cues from company outlook commentaries and confidence surveys.

Two thirds of 223 fund managers surveyed by Bank of America reckon recent gains are a bear-market rally. S&P 500 futures were last up 0.5% after wobbling around flat through the morning. Oil was steady and benchmark 10-year yields on U.S. Treasuries dipped 1.5 basis points to 0.6964%. Yields fall when prices rise.

Gold rose slightly to $1,750.19 per ounce. WOBBLY RECOVERY

Doubts about the outlook held back commodity prices from further gains, as more bad news poured forth. Japanese business confidence slumped to a decade low as the economy entered recession while Australian retail sales suffered their steepest ever dive in April. British jobless claims are at their highest in 20 years.

And the U.S. economy won't recover its lost ground until sometime after next year, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday. Brent crude futures steadied at $34.73 per barrel, having rallied nearly 7% this week, and U.S. crude held at $31.97 a barrel.

"While countries have started to relax restrictions on economic and social activities, economies will not return to where things were before the outbreak," said strategist at Singapore's DBS bank in a note. "Geopolitical tensions, especially between the U.S. and China, have also returned and are likely to intensify into the U.S. elections in November."

In currency markets the euro remained supported in the afterglow of a Franco-German proposal for a common relief fund - a possible way through tensions between European Union members. It inched up to $1.0938. Other majors steadied, while the Aussie and kiwi battled, mostly without success, to break out of the ranges that have held them for months.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Freitas, QB on first 49ers team, dies at 99

Jesse Freitas Sr., who played quarterback for the initial San Francisco 49ers team in 1946, died Monday at age 99. His son, James, told the San Jose Calif. Mercury News that Freitas died of cancer at home in San Diego.According to multiple ...

Fraud-riddled markets disrupt supply chain of face masks in US

The desperate need of protective equipment to keep away from coronavirus, especially medical masks, has disrupted the supply chain, from factories to hospitals and riddled international markets with fraud and chaos, with opportunists benefi...

No active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh

Ladakh Commissioner Health Medical Education has declared that there are no active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory as of May 18. The last two positive cases reported for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged on May 19.They had ...

Goa International Airport implements steps to ensure social distancing norms

Goa International Airport has taken steps to ensure social distancing norms among passengers as two repatriation flights carrying around 300 Goan seafarers are scheduled to arrive from Italy on Wednesday.Chairs were seen placed at a distanc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020