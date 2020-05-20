Left Menu
Tech leader Cyient joins Emergent Alliance to enable economic recovery

Engineering and technology solutions provider Cyient said on Wednesday it has signed a statement of intent with Emergent Alliance to use their combined data knowledge to provide new insights and practical applications to the global COVID-19 response.

ANI | Reading | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:06 IST
Emergent Alliance is a collaboration set up to share data, work and resources related to global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.. Image Credit: ANI

Engineering and technology solutions provider Cyient said on Wednesday it has signed a statement of intent with Emergent Alliance to use their combined data knowledge to provide new insights and practical applications to the global COVID-19 response. As part of the alliance, Cyient is working alongside some of the world's largest organisations, data specialists and governments to support future decision-making on regional and global economic challenges that will get people back to work and help businesses thrive post-pandemic.

The alliance will analyse a broad set of economic, behavioural and sentiment data to provide new insights and practical applications to aid in the rebuilding of economies and understand the impact of a 'new normal'. This work will be done with a sharp focus on privacy and security, using industry best practices for data sharing and robust governance. "Cyient has delivered world-class data analytics and machine learning capabilities to meet some of the biggest transformation challenges for our customers in connected enterprise, supply chain resilience and cost efficiency," said Anand Parameswaran, Senior Vice President and A&D Business Unit Head.

"We look forward to leveraging our experience and knowledge in resolving the global crisis rapidly and responsibly," he said in a statement. (ANI)

