Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Reddy s PAT up 76% in Q4, soft-launches HCQ in India

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:45 IST
Dr Reddy s PAT up 76% in Q4, soft-launches HCQ in India

(Eds: added details and company officials quotes) Hyderabad, May 20 (PTI): Dr Reddys Laboratories Limited on Wednesday said the drug-maker has reported 76 per cent growth in profit after tax to Rs 764.2 crore for quarter ended March 31, 2010 against Rs 434.4 crore in the corresponding period of FY '19. The performance was backed by tax deferment and growth in global generics, Dr Reddy's said.

President, CFO and Global Head of HR of Dr Reddys Saumen Chakraborty told reporters here that the revenues for the quarter under discussion was up by 10 per cent to Rs 4,431.8 crore against Rs 4,016.6 crore in Q4 of last fiscal. According to the statement from the company, Rs 50 crore was recognised as the deferred tax during the quarter.

The revenue from global generics stood at Rs. 3,640 crore a YoY growth of 20 per cent. The quarter reported the highest sales ever. PAT is higher than PBT (profit before tax), both for the quarter and year. The PAT is higher because of the deferred tax recognition. But for the year it is not only deferred tax recognition but also MAT credit. Overall it has been a good financial year for us, Saumen Chakraborty told reporters.

The Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI) segment revenues were up six per cent to Rs 719.5 crore against Rs 676.5 crore in Q4 of FY19. For the full financial year 2019-20, revenues were up 13 per cent over FY'19 while profit after tax was at Rs 1950 crore up four per cent over previous year, Dr Reddys said.

Revenue for Q4 was at Rs 1,810 crore, a YoY growth of 21 per cent supported by contribution from new product launches and increase in volumes for existing products. The volumes were higher partially due to COVID-19 related stocking up, he said.

Revenues from India during the quarter was up five per cent and the revenues were partially impacted due to logistics-related disruptions caused by COVID-19 lock-downs. Revenues from the emerging markets were reported at Rs 800 crore up five per cent in the quarter while revenue from Europe grew by 80 per cent at Rs 340 crore.

Dr Reddys co-chairman and MD GV Prasad Prasad said the company is looking at working with other firms in developing drugs to combat COVID-19. I think we are looking at working with other companies into developing the products that are around that (COVID-19). We are going to develop Hydroxychloroquine.

We have already soft launched those products into Indian market as part of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility). But we are looking at other opportunities also as they come, Prasad said.

He said FY 20 has been a very positive year for the company. Progress made during the year includes VAI(voluntary action initiated) status for the company's one of the plants CTO 6, healthy product pipeline build-up, productivity improvement, and strong financial performance across the businesses.

In a filing with stock exchanges, the drug-maker said the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on May 20, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 25 (500 per cent) per equity share of Rs. 5 face value for the financial year 2019-20..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Prosecutor seeks transfer of Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga to UN custody

International war crimes investigators have requested that Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, arrested last weekend, be transferred to United Nations custody for trial, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.Felicien Kabuga, 84, was detained...

WTO fisheries talks suspended due to COVID preoccupations - document

World Trade Organization negotiations aimed at cutting billions of dollars in subsidies that contribute to overfishing have been suspended due to opposition from some countries that are too preoccupied with COVID-19, an internal document sh...

Turkey eases quarantine restrictions on arrivals from abroad - Anadolu

Turkey will ease existing 14-day quarantine restrictions for citizens coming from abroad as the country starts softening measures taken to stem the spread of the coronavirus, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.Turkish cit...

Nations reopen yet struggle to define 'a new normal'

As nations around the world loosen coronavirus restrictions, people are discovering that the new normal is anything but. Yet some realities have emerged schools, offices, public transport, bars, and restaurants are now on the front lines of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020