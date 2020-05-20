Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yogi Adityanath launches Uttar Pradesh Startup Fund

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:05 IST
Yogi Adityanath launches Uttar Pradesh Startup Fund

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the 'Uttar Pradesh Startup Fund' and handed over the first instalment of Rs 15 crore to the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said it was important to bring a new startup policy for agriculture, health, education and other important sectors so that the youth can connect with it. This move will boost job creation and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the state government and SIDBI with this aim in mind, he added. He said a large number of migrant workers have come to Uttar Pradesh at this time and the state government is looking to provide them employment as per their skill. This will not only solve their problems but the benefit of their energy and talent will also be provided to the entire country through Uttar Pradesh, he added. Adityanath said his government's intention is noble, but along with that, decision-making ability will also have to be speeded up

It is necessary to take timely decisions to pursue good work with speed, otherwise a large section will be deprived of the benefits of schemes, he added. He said the new startup policy will motivate more and more youths to launch their own startups. Under the new package announced by the Government of India for MSMEs, the MSME Department of the state has organised a huge online loan fair and the process of giving loans to entrepreneurs has been completed, the chief minister said. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the MoU with SIDBI will speed up the establishment of startups and give a boost to the startup culture. There are immense opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, the youth here have new ideas and concepts, but they were not utilised till now, he said. The present government is paying attention to this, Sharma added.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Luckin Coffee shares crash on delisting risk

Shares in Luckin Coffee Inc slumped almost 40 to a record low in premarket trade on Wednesday, as they resumed trading after more than a months halt and a day after the Chinese coffee chain said it received a delisting notice from Nasdaq.Lu...

INTERVIEW-Mahathir promises "very big trouble" for Malaysia's ruling coalition

Veteran Malaysian politician Mahathir Mohamad said he would seek to oust Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at every turn, scolding his successor for bringing back into power a graft-tainted party rejected by voters in an historic election two...

Poland's economy may shrink 4-5% in 2020, more than forecast - ministry

Polands economy may shrink in 2020 by 4-5, more than the previously forecast 3.4, as the coronavirus lockdown has lasted longer than anticipated, a finance ministry representative said on Wednesday.The representative told reporters that, du...

Even COVID-19 crisis has not made tensions abate in Indo-Pacific region: France; Says monitoring developments

Even the coronavirus crisis has not made tensions abate in the Indo-Pacific, and both India and France are aware of the ongoing activities in the region, French Ambassador said on Wednesday, in an oblique reference to Chinas muscular milita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020