Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 net profit down 58 pc to Rs 32.53 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:56 IST
Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 net profit down 58 pc to Rs 32.53 cr

Jubilant FoodWorks on Wednesday reported a 57.96 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 32.53 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The company, which operates fast food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, had posted a net profit of Rs 77.38 crore in January-March quarter a year ago, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations rose 4.11 per cent to Rs 908.75 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 872.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. There was a "sharp drop in revenue" in March due to COVID-19 pandemic and the "consequent national lockdown, which impacted the overall quarter's performance adversely", the company said.

Jubilant FoodWorks CEO Pratik Pota said, "Our strong run in Q4 was interrupted by the onset of coronavirus and the consequent lockdown." Total expenses for the quarter rose 13.64 per cent to Rs 875 crore as against Rs 769.91 crore a year ago. JFL opened 17 new restaurants during the quarter, including 13 Domino's Pizza restaurants, and two restaurants each for Dunkin' Donuts and Hong's Kitchen brand.

However, the company also closed three Domino's Pizza restaurants in January-March quarter. As of March 31, the company was operating 1,335 Domino's Pizza restaurants and 34 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants.

For fiscal year 2019-20, JFL's net profit fell 12.32 per cent to Rs 278.79 crore as against Rs 317.98 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations in FY20 rose 10.21 per cent to Rs 3,927.27 crore as compared with Rs 3,563.14 crore in 2018-19.

Commenting on the outlook, JFL Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and co-chairman Hari S Bhartia said, "In the longer term, we remain positive on the opportunity in the QSR (quick-service restaurant) space. "Our strong balance sheet and the strength of our business model will ensure that we contain the adverse effects of the virus and come out stronger." Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on Wednesday closed 0.92 per cent higher at Rs 1,524.40 on the BSE.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

EU wants to reduce pesticides use, promotes organic farming

The European Commission unveiled plans Wednesday to protect biodiversity across the 27-nation bloc while building a more sustainable food system, insisting on the need to both reduce the use of pesticides and promote organic farming. In lin...

Dutch donors join global effort on plasma treatment for coronavirus

Medical researchers in the Netherlands have signed up 1,500 people who have recovered from the new coronavirus to donate blood as part of an international push to develop a treatment for the virus from their plasma.Survivors of COVID-19, th...

'Shipments stuck at CFS for 10-15days due to lockdown, operators charging levies'

Shortage of labour and equipment operators amid the nationwide lockdown is resulting in shipments not getting unloaded for up to 10-15 days of arrival of the container at the container freight station, a logistics industry official has said...

Buses to ply from Thursday in AP, masks and Arogya Setu app mandatory for passengers

After over 50 days, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation APSRTC will resume intra-state services from May 21 maintaining adequate safety measures as part of the COVID-19 lockdown relaxation, a senior official of the RTC said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020