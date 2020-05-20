Left Menu
Development News Edition

Icra warns of deep recession, GDP to contract 5 pc in FY21

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:15 IST
Icra warns of deep recession, GDP to contract 5 pc in FY21

Domestic rating agency Icra on Wednesday warned of a deep recession as it drastically lowered FY21 growth forecast for India to minus 5 per cent, citing the very modest fiscal support, extension of the nationwide lockdown and looming labour shortage. The agency also sharply revised downwards the growth contraction in Q1 to 25 per cent as against the previous forecast of 16-20 per cent and to minus 2.1 per cent in Q2 from 2.1 per cent growth previously, which implies a recession

Though the government has been claiming that its economic stimulus package is worth 10 per cent of GDP or Rs 20.9 lakh crore, analysts have pegged it at just 0.8 - 1.2 per cent of the GDP. After the two phases of the nationwide lockdown, many experts warned of a minor contraction in growth. But with the lockdown being extended to end-May, and expectation of substantial delays in getting the supply chains operational following the return of millions of migrant workers to their home states, Q1 degrowth will be deeper, and recovery will be shallower and more delayed than our earlier assessment, Icra said. "Accordingly, we now expect FY21 growth to contract by a whopping 5 percent relative to our earlier expectation of 1-2 percent," its Chief Economist Aditi Nayar and Economist Aarzoo Pahwa said in a note. Icra sees Q1 GDP contracting by 25 per cent as against previous forecast of 16-20 per cent and Q2 growth contracting by 2.1 percent from a 2.1 per cent growth expected previously. However, the economy may see a moderate 2.1 per cent growth in Q3 (against previous estimate of 3.6 per cent growth) and 5 per cent in Q4. The much-touted Rs 20.97 lakh crore package includes Rs 8.02 lakh crore monetary measures announced by the Reserve Bank since February as well as the Rs 1.93 lakh crore initially announced by the Centre and revenue foregone due to tax concessions. According to Icra, these announcements are only enabling provisions to support a recovery after the lockdown by helping the most stressed sectors get working capital credit. None of these offer to absorb their losses from the lost output for more than two months, it said. Moreover, the reforms announced will have any meaningful outcomes only with a lag of a few years. "Overall, we estimate the direct fiscal cost of this package to be limited to 1 percent of GDP, or around 10 percent of the total announcements," they said, adding these measure will not be able to counter the demand destruction caused by the pandemic, or address the prevailing supply chain infirmities. While the agency had earlier forecast a V-shaped recovery, it warned that if there is a second wave of infections and subsequent lockdowns either in India or globally, the ensuing demand uncertainty and supply chain hiccups may result in a W-shaped economic cycle. On the labour issue, it said multiple extensions of the lockdown has created uncertainty and untold misery to the poor migrant workers forcing them to flee to their villages. "With a considerable portion of their savings likely to have been used up over the last two months, we feel that they may choose to delay their return to the cities until after the festive season is over, which could affect the pace of normalisation in various economic activities, including manufacturing and construction," it added.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Russia says outbreak stabilising as more leave hospital than test positive

Russia recorded its lowest total of new coronavirus cases since May 1 on Wednesday, with more patients discharged from hospital than new cases for the first time, which officials said showed that the outbreak was stabilising at last. Russia...

EU wants to reduce pesticides use, promotes organic farming

The European Commission unveiled plans Wednesday to protect biodiversity across the 27-nation bloc while building a more sustainable food system, insisting on the need to both reduce the use of pesticides and promote organic farming. In lin...

Dutch donors join global effort on plasma treatment for coronavirus

Medical researchers in the Netherlands have signed up 1,500 people who have recovered from the new coronavirus to donate blood as part of an international push to develop a treatment for the virus from their plasma.Survivors of COVID-19, th...

'Shipments stuck at CFS for 10-15days due to lockdown, operators charging levies'

Shortage of labour and equipment operators amid the nationwide lockdown is resulting in shipments not getting unloaded for up to 10-15 days of arrival of the container at the container freight station, a logistics industry official has said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020