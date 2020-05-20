Left Menu
Development News Edition

PMVVY rate of return reduced to 7.4 pc, scheme extended till Mar 2023

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:03 IST
PMVVY rate of return reduced to 7.4 pc, scheme extended till Mar 2023

The government on Wednesday fixed the annual rate of return for Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY), a social security scheme for senior citizens, at 7.4 per cent for 2020-21, down from 8 per cent in the previous fiscal, as it extended the scheme by three years. The Union Cabinet extended the PMVVY up to March 31, 2023 for a further period of three years beyond March 31, 2020 and also allowed "initially an assured rate of return of 7.40 per cent per annum for the year 2020-21 per annum and thereafter to be reset every year", an official release said.

In Union Budget 2018-19, the government had extend the scheme up to March 2020 with an assured return of 8 per cent, and also doubled the investment limit per senior citizen to Rs 15 lakh. The release further said the Cabinet also approved an annual reset of assured rate of interest with effect from April 1 of financial year, in line with revised rate of returns of Senior Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS) up to a ceiling of 7.75 per cent, with fresh appraisal of the scheme on breach of this threshold at any point.

The income security scheme for senior citizens is implemented through the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). It intends to give an assured minimum pension to senior citizens (60 years and above) based on an assured return on the purchase price/subscription amount.

As per the release, the government's financial liability is limited to the extent of the difference between the market return generated by LIC and the guaranteed return of 7.4 per cent per annum initially for the year 2020-21, and thereafter to be reset every year in line with SCSS. The expenses on managing the scheme are capped at 0.5 per cent of assets under management per annum for the first year of the scheme, and 0.3 per cent per annum second year onwards for the next nine years.

"As such the expected financial liability will range from an estimated expenditure of Rs 829 crore in the financial year 2023-24 to Rs 264 crore in last FY 2032-33," the release said. The average expected financial liability for subsidy reimbursement, calculated for annuity payment on actual basis, is expected to be Rs 614 crore per year for currency of the scheme, it added.

The actual interest-gap (subsidy) would however depend upon the actual experience in terms of number of new policies issued, the quantum of investment made by subscribers, actual returns generated and the basis of annuity payment, the release said. The scheme was announced in Union Budget of 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Pension is payable at the end of each period during the policy term of 10 years, as per monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, yearly frequency, as chosen by the pensioner at the time of purchase.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence: Court dismisses ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain’s plea for transfer to Mandoli jail

A Delhi court has dismissed a plea filed by suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, arrested in a case related to rioting in north east Delhi during anti-CAA protests, seeking his transfer from Tihar jail to Mandoli prison in east Delhi due...

Delhi govt employees not attending office for 2 consecutive days have to give written explanation

The general administration department of the Delhi government has decided to seek written explanation from the employees who do not attend office for two consecutive days. Deputy Secretary GAD Promila Mitra has issued an office order, sayin...

Rainfall, strong winds in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas as cyclone Amphan makes landfall

As cyclone Amphan, which has weakened into a very severe cyclone storm, makes landfall in West Bengal, rainfall and heavy winds hit North 24 Parganas on Wednesday. Various parts of West Bengal are witnessing rainfall with several trees gett...

EU says Britain not automatically entitled to any trade benefits

The European Unions Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday that Britain was not automatically entitled to any benefits that the bloc had previously granted to other partners on trade. As the two sides negotiate a new partnership following Brit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020