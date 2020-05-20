Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blockbuster opening of Reliance Rights Entitlement issue, closes at Rs 212 on NSE

The first day when Reliance Industries -- Rights Entitlement (RIL-RE) issue opened today, the online trading in RIL-RE reached high volumes with buyers outpacing sellers and the price soaring.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:33 IST
Blockbuster opening of Reliance Rights Entitlement issue, closes at Rs 212 on NSE
Reliance Industries Limited. Image Credit: ANI

The first day when Reliance Industries -- Rights Entitlement (RIL-RE) issue opened today, the online trading in RIL-RE reached high volumes with buyers outpacing sellers and the price soaring. According to sources, RIL-RE issue became the first issue where eligible shareholders got the rights entitlements (REs) in demat, which could be traded on stock exchanges. Reliance RE price soared 39.5 per cent to Rs 212 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Sources said that Reliance RE had more volumes than the RIL share itself. Throughout the day, Reliance RE traded at a premium to its intrinsic value - or the difference between RIL's CMP and the Rights Issue price of Rs 1,257. This shows great demand for RIL's REs in the secondary market. This also shows that REs have created great value for RIL shareholders. The details regarding traded volume are: NSE recorded 2.92 crore volume with a traded value of Rs 537.1 crore. BSE recorded 27.4 lakh volume with a traded value of Rs 51.8 crore. Together nearly 3.2 crore Reliance REs were traded on both the stock exchanges together worth Rs 588.9 crore.

Sources said the traded volume in RIL REs on the debut day of 3.2 crore was greater than the share of Reliance Industries -- 2.55 crore RIL shares exchanged hands on the NSE and 9.08 lakh on BSE, totalling 2.64 crore. The details regarding price are -- the price of Reliance RE, which debuted at Rs 158.05, reached a peak of Rs 212 by end of the day on NSE - just below the daily circuit limit of Rs 212.65. This marked a gain of 39.5 per cent. The gain was greater than the increase in RIL share of 2.02 per cent with a closing price of Rs 1,437.40, said sources.

Reliance REs traded at a premium to their intrinsic value - or the difference between RIL's share price and the Rights Issue price of Rs 1,257. At market close, the RE traded at Rs 212 and RIL share traded at Rs 1,437.40, which is at a differential of Rs 180.4 over Rs 1,257. This premium is generated because of the 18-month period RIL has given to the eligible shareholders to pay for the rights shares. A premium to the intrinsic value indicates a strong conviction in RIL's future course of performance.

Sources said total market capitalisation of the Reliance REs was Rs 8,960 crore, which is the total value the REs have created for RIL's shareholders. (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's Guaido says Iran fuel shipment ought to alarm Latin America

Irans fuel shipment to gasoline-starved Venezuela ought to alarm Latin America, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Wednesday, as five Iranian fuel tankers head towards the South American country. Both OPEC members are U.S. adv...

Singapore to allow travellers to transit through Changi Airport from Jun 2

Singapore will gradually allow travellers to transit through Changi Airport from June 2 but under stringent measures while preparing to ease some COVID-19 restrictions and reopen its borders, according to a media report. Stringent measures ...

Watford's Mariappa stunned by coronavirus diagnosis

Watford defender Adrian Mariappa said news that he had tested positive for coronavirus came as a big surprise as he has felt no ill effects. The 33-year-old was one of three positive tests at Watford with the other two among staff members.T...

Delhi violence: Court dismisses ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain’s plea for transfer to Mandoli jail

A Delhi court has dismissed a plea filed by suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, arrested in a case related to rioting in north east Delhi during anti-CAA protests, seeking his transfer from Tihar jail to Mandoli prison in east Delhi due...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020