Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to soon start pan-India helpline number for migrant workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:42 IST
Govt to soon start pan-India helpline number for migrant workers

The government will soon start a pan-India helpline number for migrant workers to report their grievances, according to an official note. The helpline, to be set up under the chief labour commissioner, will not be a toll-free number.

"Short code 14445 is allocated to office of chief labour commissioner (central) to set up a national helpline to be utilised for dealing with grievances or distress calls of migrant workers where calls of migrant workers from all-over India shall be attended at Delhi and be routed to the concerned regional control room to resolve the grievance," DoT said in a short code allotment note on Tuesday. It will be mandatory for all telecom operators to provide access to this number.

The helpline number will be "metered service: called party pays" which means that charges will be incurred on calling 14445. The Department of Telecommunications has also allocated 1930 and 1944 for emergency helpline.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Indian workers rescued from borewell digging get rare slavery payout

A group of 14 Indian workers rescued from borewell digging companies during the coronavirus lockdown in south India have received a rare payout after being held in slavery as investigations continue, officials said on Wednesday.Four complai...

Months after tug of war with Priyanka Gandhi, CRPF creates dedicated VIP security wing

Months after taking over the security of VVIP like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and other dignitaries, the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF has created a new VIP security wing, which will only look after security-related matters. Th...

Parents with degrees give their children significant advantage in maths

Kids of parents who have degrees do better than others in maths, suggests a new study. Children of parents with a degree are almost a year of schooling ahead in maths by age 11 than peers whose parents have just GCSEs, a new study by the Un...

J&J to stop selling talc-based baby powder in US, Canada

Johnson Johnson is ending sales of its iconic talc-based Johnsons Baby Powder in the U.S. and Canada, where demand has dwindled amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it has caused cancer. The worlds biggest maker of health care products said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020