Pence visits tourism-reliant Florida as Disney shops reopen

PTI | Orlando | Updated: 21-05-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 01:48 IST
Vice President Mike Pence visited central Florida to meet with tourism officials Wednesday as the region's biggest tourist destination — Walt Disney World — began reopening a shopping and entertainment complex. During his trip to Orlando, Pence was also scheduled to talk to the governor and drop off protective equipment at a nursing home as tourism, the state's biggest industry, continued taking steps toward reopening.

Some third-party shops at the Disney Springs complex opened Wednesday with new requirements and restrictions. All workers and visitors older than 2 must wear masks, temperatures will be checked at entrances to keep out anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 and a limited number of people will be admitted to allow social distancing at the high-end outdoor shopping area with restaurants, movie theaters, a bowling alley and a Cirque du Soleil theater. Walt Disney World and its crosstown rivals, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld, have been closed since mid-March in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Officials haven't said when theme parks and hotels at the resorts will reopen.

Florida's tourist-reliant economy was crippled this spring with the closures of the theme parks, beaches, convention centers and hotels. More than 2 million Floridians have filed jobless claims in a state with a 10 million-person workforce before the pandemic. Critics of the Trump administration called the vice president's visit “too little too late." “It's not enough to show up for a photo op two months later," said Terrie Rizzo, chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party in an online news conference with reporters on Tuesday.

