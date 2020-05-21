Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aster DM Healthcare Launches Our New Earth Microsite to Coach People to Transition to the New Normal Living Post Lock-Down

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 21-05-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 10:34 IST
Aster DM Healthcare Launches Our New Earth Microsite to Coach People to Transition to the New Normal Living Post Lock-Down

Bangalore, Karnataka, India: Business Wire India • ‘Our New Earth’ microsite https://www.ournew.earth/ is a health, wellness and development focused ‘Guide On The New Normal’ to coach people to allow them to thrive in this new style of living with a focus on the different roles they play within a society for the self, for the parent in you, the employers/ business owners as well as the employee. • It is important for us to holistically focus on Physical, Emotional and Mental health to enable our readiness and preparedness to manage this crisis constructively.

• The microsite also provides essential guidance for people dependent industries like manufacturing, services, retail and construction. The concept of Our New Earth: https://youtu.be/8ReOKTHUWfI. Aster DM Healthcare - one of the largest private, integrated healthcare service providers across the GCC and an emerging player in India has launched ‘Our New Earth’, a microsite dedicated to supporting individuals to function constructively as they try to make sense of the ‘new normal’ way of living, amidst the COVID -19 pandemic. Users can take advantage of trusted sources of information under one umbrella that has been vetted and endorsed by Aster as your trusted healthcare guide and coach.

As the India government remains committed to slowing down the spread of the pandemic and is gradually looking to ease lockdown restrictions, the responsibility rests on the individual for protecting their own health and that of others around them as life continues. People have been bombarded with a wealth of information from different sources on how to cope during the current circumstances, and the newly launched microsite is Aster’s response to helping make life easier for people. It provides a one-stop-shop platform offering verified content that will guide those looking for information on how to navigate life to ensure we can live better and thrive with this new reality of life. Speaking about Our New Earth microsite initiative, Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said, “As people across the world continue to face daily challenges as a result of the COVID -19 pandemic, it is vital that we make our own wellbeing the number one priority on our task list. Daily routines have been turned upside down and we are being fed information constantly from many different sources – the news, our friends, social media, our employers. This can be overwhelming and that is why we decided to bring important content and advice that has been verified by healthcare professionals all under one roof, making it simple for people to digest and get the information they need to function positively in the world we are now living in. This pandemic has taught us that we need to go back to basics – whether it is washing our hands, sleeping well, eating well. This is actually a good time to cultivate better habits and nurture your health to a better place. As always, Aster DM Healthcare is extremely committed to offering its full support, for the well being of the community and it starts with health coaching. We all have different avatars and roles we play on a daily basis, and this site will enable you to look at useful information, exercises and suggestions to take care of all our relationships which impact us, directly or indirectly.” As the rules for how we live, work and socialise have dramatically changed in recent times and pose different challenges as a result of personal circumstances, Our New Earth microsite offers content that focuses on the role a person might play within society – as a family member, a parent, an employer or an employee. It highlights that when an individual is mentally and physically healthy, it is easier for them to care better for family, to be a well-functioning employee or a considerate employer. The site offers friendly guidance and top tips for defined roles on things like personal and mental hygiene, ways to cope with working from home or transitioning back to spending time in the office, how to create a balance between a child’s schoolwork and running a household, as well as useful books to read and diet and nutrition advice. In addition, the microsite also offers advisory on the safe functioning of top 4 sectors in the region which cannot operate without employees being on-site: Manufacturing, Retail, Construction and Services.

‘Our New Earth’ initiative is a part of Aster DM Healthcare’s ongoing efforts to ensure the collective health and well-being of the community during the COVID -19 crisis. Aster is already offering free telemedicine advisory to all members of the public in relation to any COVID -19 concerns. The Group is also conducting more than 200 “virtual” consultations per day in areas including internal medicine, gastroenterology, pulmonology and endocrinology. The service is proving extremely useful in managing chronic symptoms for patients who are unable to attend the clinic at present. This is in addition to the other initiatives that have been taken up by the organization to support the authorities like screening camps in densely populated areas; bringing in 88 medical professionals to support COVID -19 patients; triage, isolation and treatment of positive cases at Aster and Medcare facilities in Dubai, management of isolation camps and support in transferring positive patients in UAE and helping the community through distribution of essential supplies in both India and UAE. About Aster DM Healthcare Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and is an emerging healthcare player in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through our hospitals, and clinics. We have over 20,000 plus dedicated employees across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

For more information about us, please visit www.asterdmhealthcare.com DISCLAIMER Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Aster DM Healthcare will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. To View the Video Click on the Link Below: Our New Earth PWR PWR

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Barabanki emerges as COVID-19 hotspot; 95 new cases

Barabanki UP May 21 PTI Uttar Pradeshs Barabanki district has emerged as the new COVID-19 hotspot, with 95 new cases of the virus reported in a single day, officials said. District Magistrate Aadarsh Kumar said on Wednesday that of the 245...

Peter Dinklage, Jason Momoa to reunite for vampire thriller 'Good Bad & Undead'

Game of Thrones alums Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa will be teaming up for the vampire action-adventure&#160;Good Bad Undead. According to Variety, the two actors are in discussions with Legendary to star in the movie, to be directed by M...

BMC to acquire 100 beds of pvt hospitals in each Mumbai ward

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has directed civic officials to acquire at least 100 beds, including 10 in ICUs, of private nursing homes and small hospitals in all 24 wards of Mumbai in the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases in...

At least 19 million children at imminent risk due to Cyclone Amphan in India, Bangladesh:UNICEF

At least 19 million children in parts of Bangladesh and India are at imminent risk from flash flooding and heavy rain as Cyclone Amphan makes landfall and the state of West Bengal is expected to take a direct hit from the powerful storm, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020