4 popular reasons why people transfer money overseas

Parag Narang | Updated: 21-05-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 11:24 IST
In the contemporary era, an international money transfer is a service that lets people send money abroad for a number of reasons. They often need to pay for bills, online shopping, debt payments, insurance premiums, mortgages, etc. Globally, money transfers are commonly carried out through online means, retail bank accounts, money transfer operators, peer-to-peer companies, and FX brokers. But, what are the most popular reasons that require an international money transfer?

Buy Overseas Property

Many people love to save money to buy an overseas property or invest in a holiday home. It is one of the apparent reasons why people transfer funds abroad. Understandably, you and your family like to travel to different places when given a chance. Perhaps, you choose destinations away from home in a new city or country to possibly have a good trip and burn away routine life stress. So buying a holiday home abroad is a winner every time. If you've got adequate funds, you can invest in a villa in your favorite vacation spot. You can buy an overseas property and decorate it into a real home by investing and transferring your funds.

Financially Support Family Members

Up next, people need to transfer funds or send money monthly to financially support family members living in another country. If you've moved to a new country or place for work, then you might need to send money to your family to cover the basic needs, such as monthly rental, food, utility bills, medical bills, etc. Therefore, sending money via a reliable provider like Western Union is the fast, safe, and convenient option to support your loved ones living in a different country. For instance, if your family is located in India, and you're working in the US, you can send money to India from the US through online or with the WU app.

Pay for Overseas Tuition Fees

There are times when you need to pay for overseas tuition fees for your child or grandchild studying in an international institution. If your young relative has qualified for one of the top international universities, it can be challenging for him to afford all the tuition fees abroad. Therefore, it is best that you work out to financially support him for education. Paying overseas tuition fees is only possible through money transfers. You can find cheap ways to transfer funds to afford his fee at a chosen university.

Pay for a Destination Wedding

Presently, destination weddings are gaining immense popularity. Many couples desire to have a wedding abroad. Family and friends also like to travel to mesmerizing places to see their loved ones getting hitched. But, when it comes to planning a destination wedding, there are plenty of things that need to be catered, like wedding venue, event planning, music, caterers, accommodation, etc. So whether you're planning your own wedding or contributing some cost for the couple, you may have to transfer funds abroad to pay for wedding things.

