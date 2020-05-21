EasyJet to restart flights in June with passengers and crew in masks

EasyJet to restart flights in June with passengers and crew in masksReuters | London | Updated: 21-05-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 11:40 IST
British low-cost airline EasyJet said a small number of flights would restart on June 15 and that passengers and cabin crew would all be required to wear masks when traveling.
EasyJet's planes have been grounded since late March when the novel coronavirus spread across Europe, but the airline said it would restart domestic flights in Britain and France from 15 June, before adding other destinations later.
Flights would restart with new safety measures including the wearing of masks and enhanced cleaning of aircraft.
