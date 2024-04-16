EasyJet suspends flights to Israel until late October
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-04-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 15:30 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British budget airline EasyJet on Tuesday suspended flights to Israel until Oct. 27 citing the security situation in the Middle East.
"As a result of the continued evolving situation in Israel, easyJet has now taken the decision to suspend its flights to Tel Aviv for the remainder of the summer season," a spokesperson said in a statement, after the airline on Sunday paused flights to the Israeli city.
"Customers booked to fly on this route up to this date are being offered options including a full refund."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
First batch of Indian workers left for Israel; India urges Tel Aviv to ensure their safety
First batch of Indian workers left for Israel; India urges Tel Aviv to ensure their safety
Lufthansa suspends flights to Amman, Beirut, Erbil and Tel Aviv
Lufthansa suspends flights to Amman, Beirut, Erbil and Tel Aviv
Air India temporarily suspends flights to Tel Aviv, says official.