EasyJet suspends flights to Israel until late October

British budget airline EasyJet on Tuesday suspended flights to Israel until Oct. 27 citing the security situation in the Middle East.

"As a result of the continued evolving situation in Israel, easyJet has now taken the decision to suspend its flights to Tel Aviv for the remainder of the summer season," a spokesperson said in a statement, after the airline on Sunday paused flights to the Israeli city.

"Customers booked to fly on this route up to this date are being offered options including a full refund."

