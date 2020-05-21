Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt stimulus package does not address immediate concerns of healthcare system: Fitch

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 13:38 IST
Govt stimulus package does not address immediate concerns of healthcare system: Fitch

Fitch Solutions has said that the latest stimulus package does not address immediate concerns of the healthcare system which is reeling under the pressure of COVID-19 pandemic. On March 11, the Ministry of Finance increased allocation - 0.008 per cent of the country’s GDP - to the health services division to support an expansion of healthcare spending, Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research (a unit of Fitch Group) said.

It is to be noted that this is not a new budgetary allocation, but only a rerouting of existing expenditure, it said, adding that the “stimulus package is lacking in addressing the immediate concerns of the healthcare system”. The unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19 has highlighted the need to increase investment in the healthcare sector in the country.

Despite several healthcare reforms, India is badly placed to tackle the rapid spread of coronavirus. The continued lack of medical funding and healthcare infrastructure suggests that the impact of further spread of the disease will be worse in India if it is not adequately contained, it said. Moreover, the significant inefficiency, dysfunctioning and acute shortage of the healthcare delivery systems in the public sector do not match up with the growing needs of the population. The low level of public spending on health is both a cause and an exacerbating factor accounting for the poor quality, limited reach and insufficient public provisioning of healthcare, it said. “Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the critical importance of the public sector in health provisioning,” Fitch added.

Rapidly declining revenues and sharply eroding profits are leading to the closure of many private hospitals. Despite all its shortages and constraints, the public sector has had to step up to play the main role of addressing healthcare needs during this pandemic as the private hospitals have responded inadequately to the crisis, it said. Private hospitals, which make up for two-thirds of hospital beds in India, and almost 80 per cent of available ventilators, are handling less than 10 per cent of the critical load of COVID-19 patients. Many are not even offering non-COVID-19 healthcare services, thus leaving the burden of providing healthcare on the shoulders of public health sector, which is already strained. Only a few private providers have come forward to extend support to the government.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia's COVID-19 battle faces crucial test over Eid holiday

Thousands of Indonesians made a late dash to leave Jakarta for their hometowns this week, even as authorities sought to stem the traditional mass exodus at the end of the Muslim fasting month to limit the spread of the coronavirus.President...

Ruby Rose didn't like long working hours for 'Batwoman': report

Australian actor Ruby Roses surprise exit from The CW series Batwoman reportedly stemmed from her unhappiness over long working hours for the show. Rose announced on Wednesday that she has decided to leave the show after just one season, wh...

Skoda Auto Volkswagen resumes production at Aurangabad plant

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Thursday said it has resumed production at its Aurangabad plant with reduced manpower and has also commenced work on its India 2.0 project at the Pune facility adhering to all necessary safety protocols amid t...

Patil accuses BJP of playing politics over COVID-19 crisis

With the BJP set to protest Maharashtra governments failure in combating COVID-19, state Minister Jayant Patil on Thursday said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi must not be agreeing to such an agitation, and accused the saffron party of pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020