GE Renewable bags 102.6 MW wind turbine project from Powerica

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 15:49 IST
GE Renewable Energy on Thursday said it has bagged a 102.6 MW wind turbine supply deal from Powerica Ltd for projects in Gujarat. "GE Renewable Energy has been selected by Powerica Ltd to supply 38 of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines to be installed at the Rajkot and Khambaliya wind farms in Gujarat, India," a company statement said.

Both projects were won by clean energy firm Powerica Ltd through a competitive bidding process organised by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) and Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), respectively and will have an output capacity of 51.3 MW each. The Rajkot wind farm is located about 40 km outside of Rajkot city and will comprise 19 onshore wind turbines.

The Khambaliya wind farm is located 55 km outside of Jamnagar city and will comprise 19 onshore wind turbines. The wind farms will generate clean electricity that will be sold through a long-term Power Purchase Agreement of 25 years.

Power will be distributed to consumers connected to the state grid and national grid, respectively. Gilan Sabatier, Regional Leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind business in South Asia and ASEAN, said, "We have been able to offer the highest value proposition to Powerica by working closely together to optimise all aspects of the wind farms. We are looking forward to furthering our partnership as Powerica builds its renewable energy portfolio..." Naresh Oberoi, chairman of Powerica Ltd, said in the statement, “We are happy to start this new association with GE Renewable Energy and look forward to the commissioning of these two projects on time and with the best generation assets. We have found in GE Renewable Energy a partner for our renewable energy development journey.” The 2.7-132 turbine is ideally suited for Gujarat's wind speed regime.

The turbine has been designed primarily at GE's Technology Centre in Bengaluru considering Indian wind conditions and is built on learnings from more than 40,000 GE wind turbines around the world, it added. GE Renewable Energy is a USD 15 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power.

In 2006, Powerica ventured into renewable energy business and currently owns and operates 11 wind farms with an aggregated capacity of 203.35 MW in the states of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu..

