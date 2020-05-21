Godrej Locks Salutes COVID-19 Warriors and Thanks Them for Being an #AgentofSafety

Highlights real-life stories of doctors, police officers, NGO's, media personnel, and citizens who are contributing in their unique ways MUMBAI, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Locks, India's most trusted brand ensuring safety of homes, salutes the COVID-19 warriors and thanks them for being an #AgentofSafety through a new initiative. At a time, when there are many inspirational stories of COVID-19 warriors, Godrej Locks made a humbled effort to reach out to some of them and bring forth their real-life stories as they deal with the pandemic. Godrej Locks will showcase these stories on digital platforms in the form of video content capturing the initiatives undertaken by them, how they are keeping themselves protected and their message to citizens as an #AgentofSafety. The video stories will also be featured on www.hargharsurakshit.com. #AgentofSafety recognizes the efforts of Dr. Anita Mathew, Senior Consultant, Physician & Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund; Dr. Sudesh Gupta, Ward & Casualty RMO, Cardinal Gracious Memorial Hospital; and Sr. Minimole Varghese, Chief Nursing Officer, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, as they treat and cure COVID-19 positive patients daily and are at the frontline to fight this pandemic. There are frontline heroes who are discharging their duties, and have also undertaken appropriate measures to protect their families from infections. This includes Bhopal based Dr. Sachin Nayak who lived in his car for more than a week in March to protect his family and Lokesh Kumar Sinha, City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Bhopal, who is staying in a garage within his home premises for over a month. Sarah Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP) of District Gajapati, State of Odisha; is ensuring citizens adhere to the lockdown rules. She turned singer and voiced a song to create awareness on coronavirus. She is also spreading awareness on safety tips and myth busting around coronavirus.

#AgentofSafety brings forth stories of NGO's and social organization doing their bit to empower communities. It highlights the efforts of Puja Marwaha, CEO - CRY (Child Rights and You) and the team at CRY who are working relentlessly to protect over 3.5 lakh children and their families across 19 states in India. Till the end of April, they have provided dry rations and hygiene kits to over 59800 underprivileged households. CRY is also building awareness amongst these communities on necessary precautions and available medical facilities. Shishir Joshi, Founder & CEO, Project Mumbai and his team are providing hygienic rice-based meals to around 70,000 people every single day and 1,700 doctors across Mumbai. The NGO has supported the provision of 2,00,000 PPE kits to doctors and 10,000 PPE kits to the police. With its network of citizen volunteers, Project Mumbai is taking care of senior citizens living alone in the city. This NGO also set up a first of its kind helpline for Mental Health along with the Government of Maharashtra, which is servicing over 12 crore residents across the State.

#AgentofSafety highlights the efforts of people from various professions utilizing their expertise and craft to make a difference. Owners of Sharda Design Studio, a small boutique firm in Bengaluru, Sanjay Agarwal and Vinita Agarwal, stopped taking tailoring orders when the coronavirus pandemic began. They utilized their skills to make and distribute over 25,000 masks with their personal investment. They distributed the masks free of cost to underprivileged people, police personnel, NGO workers and government officials including the Chief Minister of Karnataka. A celebrated chef in the hospitality industry, Chef Varun Inamdar, is preparing and distributing food to people living in and around his locality. He has started a digital show to guide people on cooking nutritious food with basic essential items they may have access to during the lockdown. He also released a digital video urging citizens to support the poor and needy during the lockdown. RJ Archana Pania Sharma is using the radio medium effectively to create awareness around myths and precautions of COVID-19. She urges people to adhere to the lockdown guidelines in Mumbai and herself followed the norms with utmost dedication. She interviewed doctors to give out their message to frontline warriors. Also, interviewed COVID-19 affected patients who gave advice on handling this dangerous virus.

Commenting on the initiative, Shyam Motwani, EVP and Business Head, Godrej Locks, said, "As the nation is committed to fighting this pandemic, many individuals have demonstrated heroic efforts and contributed to the larger cause of keeping citizens safe, protected and well-informed. With #AgentofSafety, it is our small contribution to celebrate some of these individuals making an impact, driving change and championing the cause of providing safety to others. In these testing times, we salute all these heroes writing a new chapter of humanity. Together, through our continued efforts as compatriots, we will emerge stronger and defeat the virus."