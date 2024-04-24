BJP's Shah to Kick-Off Poll Campaign in Odisha on Thursday

Left Menu

BJP leader Amit Shah launches his Odisha campaign for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections from Sonepur. Shah will address a public meeting in Sonepur, Bolangir constituency, at Rameswaram Stadium at 4.35 pm. The venue was chosen to counter BJD, as Chief Minister Patnaik is contesting from the Bolangir parliamentary constituency. Shah's strategic meeting will impact Bolangir and neighboring Lok Sabha seats. After the meeting, Shah will travel to Bhubaneswar and meet with party leaders.

BJP leader Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to kick off his party's campaign from Sonepur in Odisha on Thursday for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Shah will address a public meeting at Sonepur in western Odisha within the Bolangir Lok Sabha constituency, said BJP state president Manmohan Samal.

The top BJP leader will arrive at Veer Surendra Sai Airport at Jharsuguda from Hyderabad at 3.45 pm and travel to Sonepur in a helicopter. Shah will address the public meeting at Rameswaram Stadium at Sonepur at about 4.35 pm, party sources said.

Stating that all arrangements are in place for Shah's public meeting, BJP state vice-president Golak Mohapatra said Sonepur has been chosen as the venue for Shah's public meeting to counter the BJD.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will contest from the Kantabanji assembly segment within the Bolangir parliamentary constituency.

Shah's meeting venue at Sonepur has been strategically selected for a better impact on Bolangir and adjoining Lok Sabha seats.

After the public meeting at Sonepur, the Union home minister will travel to Bhubaneswar via Jharsuguda and stay in the state capital for the night.

The BJP leader is scheduled to meet the party's senior leaders during the night halt.

