Left Menu
Development News Edition

Limits on air fares set in seven bands as per flight durations: Puri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 16:43 IST
Limits on air fares set in seven bands as per flight durations: Puri

Limits on air fares have been set in seven bands as per the flight durations and they would be in place till August 24, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday. The minister said the first band, which would have its specific lower and upper limits of air fare, will consist of flights that are of less than 40 minutes duration. Second, third, fourth and fifth bands of upper limit would be of flights with durations of 40-60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes and 120-150 minutes, he said.

The sixth and seventh bands would consist of flights with durations between 150-180 minutes and 180-210 minutes, he stated. Aviation Secretary P S Kharola, who was also present at the press conference, said 40 per cent of the seats would have to be sold at the mid-point of the lower and upper air fare limits set for the flights.

The minister said he can't comment right now on when flight operations would be restored completely. If a passenger does not have the Aarogya Setu app on her or his phone for some reason, she or he can give a self-declaration form, the minister said, adding that such a passenger will not be stopped from boarding the flight.

The minister added that private carriers will join the Vande Bharat mission to repatriate Indians stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic. Domestic flight operations will resume in India from May 25. All commercial passenger flights were suspended in the country from March 25, when the Modi government imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus..

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FM to meet PSU bank chiefs on Friday, to review credit flow

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with CEOs of public sector banks PSBs on Friday to discuss various issues, including loan disbursement, as part of efforts to revive the economy reeling under the COVID-19 impac...

Colgate-Palmolive India Q4 net up 3.3 pc at Rs 204 cr

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Thursday reported a 3.32 per cent increase in its fourth quarter net profit at Rs 204.15 crore helped by tax reversals. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 197.59 crore in the January-March qu...

Hold weekly meet of special task force set up to woo investment: Karnataka CM to Chief Secretary

In order to attract companies moving out of China, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday directed Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar to hold weekly meeting of Special Task Force created to woo the multinational companies. Duri...

Delhi LG asks DDA for moratorium on lease rent, licence fee

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, suggesting that a panel be formed to help people and businesses in these tough times with special focus on protection of interests of labourers. According to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020